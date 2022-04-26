Nigerian certificates edge seafarers out of global waters

Business

Posted on

The potential of the two countries and their strategic positions will allow people to connect both nations

 

The strong diplomatic relationship between Nigeria and Egypt could see Nigeria grant more flight rights to the latter, a situation that could allow the carrier to add Sokoto and  recentlyPort-Harcourt to its growing route network, subject to approval from the Ministry of Aviation.

Country Manager of Egypt Air in Nigeria, Muharram Abdel Rahman, disclosed this to New Telegraph in his office in Lagos.

 

Unveiling the carrier’s strategy for the burgeoning Nigerian routes, Rahman said: “Now that we are flying from three points – Lagos, Kano and Abuja, we need to add Port-Harcourt and Sokoto. This is our plan for the future.

 

“We need to increase to give our teeming customers more choices and opportunities to connect to over 120 destinations in the world to our hub in Cairo.

 

Egypt Air is a Star Alliance member, founded in 1962, and one of the oldest airlines in the world. By increasing our frequencies in the Nigerian market, we can save our customers the stress to travel to 120 destinations around the world.”

 

He based his optimism on the strong diplomatic relationship between both nations, which he said would allow the two countries to further deepen this relationship.

He explained that Egypt was considered in some cases to be the hub of Africa with a high population of about 120 million, while Nigeria is considered to be the hub of sub-Sahara Africa with over 200 million population.

To him, the potential of the two countries and their strategic positions will allow people to connect the two countries together, hinting that they have a lot in common.

 

His words: “I came here to serve Nigerians better. Egypt Air is the bridge between these two countries to serve Nigerians. Our new service agent is Wakanow and we are in partnership with one of the strongest tour operators in Africa, which is Wakanow and to help our customers to serve them well.

 

“Now is Umrah season, we also call on pilgrims from three points Kano, Lagos and Abuja. We are concentrating on that the most. We are doing our operations with more requests and another advantage that Egypt Air has is the location of Egypt in the middle of the world.

 

“You can connect to Europe easily and can connect to the Middle East easily too and any other destinations you can connect to through Cairo airport. I have to thank the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority for giving us all the support for our smooth operations.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

