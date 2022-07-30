Nigerian chefs set for WAFFEST Ghana 2022

The Association of Professional Chefs Nigeria (APCN) has commenced preparation for the forthcoming West African Food Festival (WAFFEST) 2022 scheduled to hold in Ghana between October 30 and November 6. Speaking on the yearly chefs’ gathering the National Secretary of APCN, Chef Levi Orhii, said Nigeria’s preparation is gathering momentum, to showcase the best of the country’s culinary industry, as he disclosed that the one-week long festival, will affords countries in the West coast of Africa to showcase the best of their cuisines and learn of new trends and skills in other to remain competitive. ‘‘The West African Food Festival is the culinary unity of the ECOWAS region, promoting food tourism, cultures and music, while at the same time focusing on manpower development and upgrading of practicing chefs,’’ he said.

He promised that Nigerian chefs would make the country proud at the festival, insisting that; ‘‘it is imperative that the leadership of the Association gives Nigeria a good representation at Ghana.’’ Adding that: ‘‘The board of trustees and directors are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that Team Nigeria makes the country proud at the event.’’ It should be noted that the festival is an initiative of the Nigerian chefs, which has been hosted in the past by Ghana and Liberia. Nigeria is scheduled to host the 2023 edition of the festival.

