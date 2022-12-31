Nigerian chefs win laurels at West Africa Chefs Food Festival 2022

Nigerian chefs under the auspices of the Association of Professional Chefs Nigeria (APCN) has again shown their prowess in the kitchen and expertise in Nigerian culinary at the international stage as they claimed four medals in different categories during the recently held West Africa Chefs Food Festival (WAFFEST 2022) in Ghana. Speaking on the feat, the President of APCN, Chef Paulinus Okon, who led the Nigerian contingent to the festival, said the festival was a success as it afforded chefs in West Africa the platform to display the best and unique gastronomy offerings from the different countries. He said the competition was a wonderful experience which has helped to upgrade the professionalism of members and build their self confidence and passion.

“With 13 countries competing at the event, Team Nigeria was able to cart home four winnings including two gold medals in Cake Production and Bread Production and two silver medals from the Jollof Rice War and Plated Dessert.” Okon charged the Nigerian government and the private sector on support for the chefs to boost and entrench the profession. “Government and private sector support is very vital and critical for the development of our profession and the tourism sector as a whole,” he said. Team Nigeria, Okon said had 40 chefs in its contingent, with Chefs Godfrey Mario Odoh, Goodness Ejiofor and Amos Emmanuel Adebayo performances earning Nigeria the laurels and accolades.

He expressed appreciation to the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) for it continues support to APCN, noting that the association need more support from the government because; “whatever we are doing we are doing for the promotion of Nigeria national food cultural heritage and of course, we are portraying the good image of our dear nation.’’

He further disclosed that; “Our journey to Ghana was hectic and it was not just cooking dishes but to also display our national dishes and that is also a way of showcasing our own food. So it has been so stressful and early this year we contributed money to organise our own congress and it was not easy. So the government should come in to support the association so that we can position ourselves the way it should be.”

Okon also reiterated the call by other tourism bodies for the government to reinstate the Ministry of Tourism and Culture, so as to give more pep to tourism development and promotion, adding that the Ministry of Tourism will help to increase the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). He also called on the government and the private sector to sponsor its members to various events within and outside the country to give more exposure to Nigeria’s food culture.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...