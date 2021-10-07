News

Nigerian churches must engage in social action to remain relevant – Bishop

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

The Bishop of Nike Diocese, Anglican Communion, the Rt. Rev’d. Dr. Christian Onyeka Onyia, has challenged Nigerian churches on the need to combine their evangelical work with social action by intervening in all aspects of the people’slives if they want to remain relevant to the citizenry.

This is as the Bishop insisted that churches must not only preach spirituality, but to physically intervene in the lives of the people through the provision of basic amenities, such as buildings and running of schools, clinics and cottage industries, among others, saying these would go a long way in helping to tackle insecurity and unemployment in the country.

The Anglican Bishop made the call yesterday in a statement he issued and made available to journalists in Enugu to announce the commencement of the third session of the 5th Synod of the Nike Diocese, billed to hold between October 14 and 17, 2021, at St. Peter’s Church, Thinker’s Corner, Enugu.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

APC justifies increment

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has justified the increase in petrol pump price and electricity tariff. The party said the increase reflects competitive and market driven components, which is supported by the citizenry. The Federal Government, yesterday, increased the ex-deport price of fuel to N151 per litre. Electricity tariff was increased to N66 per […]
News

Group wants NDLEA, police to refer drug users to hospital

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

  Human rights group, the Society for the Improvement of the Rural People (SIRP) has frowned at dehumanizing treatments being meted on drug users by law enforcement agencies. The group, however, advised the police and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to stop dehumanizing drug dependents forthwith but see them as people who would […]
News

For the record: Full 60th Independence Day speech by President Buhari

Posted on Author Reporter

    Read below full speech of President Muhammadu Buhari, on the occasion of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary: INDEPENDENCE DAY ADDRESS BY HIS EXCELLENCY, MUHAMMADU BUHARI, PRESIDENT OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA ON THE OCCASION OF NIGERIA’S SIXTIETH INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY, THURSDAY 1ST OCTOBER, 2020 Fellow Nigerians I speak to you today as your President […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica