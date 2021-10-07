Nigerian churches must engage in social action to remain relevant – Bishop

The Bishop of Nike Diocese, Anglican Communion, the Rt. Rev’d. Dr. Christian Onyeka Onyia, has challenged Nigerian churches on the need to combine their evangelical work with social action by intervening in all aspects of the people’slives if they want to remain relevant to the citizenry.

This is as the Bishop insisted that churches must not only preach spirituality, but to physically intervene in the lives of the people through the provision of basic amenities, such as buildings and running of schools, clinics and cottage industries, among others, saying these would go a long way in helping to tackle insecurity and unemployment in the country.

The Anglican Bishop made the call yesterday in a statement he issued and made available to journalists in Enugu to announce the commencement of the third session of the 5th Synod of the Nike Diocese, billed to hold between October 14 and 17, 2021, at St. Peter’s Church, Thinker’s Corner, Enugu.

