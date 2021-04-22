Nigerian civil service, AIG launch Standard Operating Procedures

The Nigerian Civil Service in partnership with the Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG) has developed and launched Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for flagship digitalisation projects. The partnership between the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) and the AIG had heralded the development and handing over of 26 documented SPOs manuals for all processes carried out in the office. The SOPs were globally recognised as manuals that apply step-by-step instructions compiled by an organisation to assist its personnel to perform their operational tasks accurately and effectively.

The handing over ceremony, which took place on April 20, in Abuja, was well attended by directors, the AIG team and SOPs champions in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation OHCSF. Speaking at the event, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, said the main objective of SOPs was to develop an effective system that complied with industry- specific regulations and standards.

She said SOPs was meant to significantly reduce or avoid operational errors as well as unwanted work variations. According to her, the adoption of SOPs would ensure efficient, effective, and productive civil service. She added that for a dynamic civil service to be achieved, it was pertinent to have laid down standards of operation.

She commended the departmental champions for their commitment and assiduous input that made the actualisation of the SOPs a reality. On his part, Chairman of the Africa Initiative for Governance, Aigboje Aig- Imoukhuede said: “The real issue is how fast we are able togettheentireNigeriangovernment

Like this: Like Loading...