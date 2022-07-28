Nigerian civil service obsolete, moribund – Ex-SSG

Former Secretary to Ebonyi State Government and Governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Professor Bernard Odoh, yesterday disclosed that Nigeria civil service has become obsolete and moribund, saying it needs total re-engineering to work again. Addressing journalists in Abakaliki, the state capital, Odoh opined that until the core structural issue was addressed in the system, there won’t be effective civil service in the country. Odoh while lamenting that the state has a civil service that has no direction practically with the socio-economic performance of the state, also called for constant training and retraining of workers to perform optimally.

He said: “The challenge in our civil service is that our civil service is obsolete. Until we address that core structural issue, we won’t be able to deal effectively with our civil service. It is easy to make promises, but it is difficult to keep those promises.”

