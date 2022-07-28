News

Nigerian civil service obsolete, moribund – Ex-SSG

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

Former Secretary to Ebonyi State Government and Governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Professor Bernard Odoh, yesterday disclosed that Nigeria civil service has become obsolete and moribund, saying it needs total re-engineering to work again. Addressing journalists in Abakaliki, the state capital, Odoh opined that until the core structural issue was addressed in the system, there won’t be effective civil service in the country. Odoh while lamenting that the state has a civil service that has no direction practically with the socio-economic performance of the state, also called for constant training and retraining of workers to perform optimally.

He said: “The challenge in our civil service is that our civil service is obsolete. Until we address that core structural issue, we won’t be able to deal effectively with our civil service. It is easy to make promises, but it is difficult to keep those promises.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

 Court hears EFCC’s motion to forfeit Jonathan’s $5.78m, N2.4bn to FG

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Garba Ringim of a Federal High Court in Lagos will on October 7 hear a motion filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seeking the final forfeiture of the sums of $5.78 million and N2.4 billion, linked to a former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, to the Federal Government. The judge fixed […]
News Top Stories

FG rules out seeking debt relief from IMF

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Nigeria will not key into option of debt relief being considered for low income countries by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, made government’s position known yesterday in Abuja during the public presentation of the 2021 Budget. Nigeria’s total public debt stock has been on steady […]
News

CAMA: Reps move to amend controversial Act

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

In what seems to be a response to the public outcry over the provisions of the Companies & Allied Matters Act 2020, the member representing Nkwerre/Isu/Nwangele & Njaba Federal constituency of Imo state Hon. Ugonna Ozurigbo has proposed an amendment to section 839 of the Companies & Allied Matters Act.   Our correspondent learnt that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica