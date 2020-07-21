Sports

Nigerian coach, Egbo, first to win League title with European side

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson ABUJA Comment(0)

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper and Tirana FC Manager, Ndubuisi Egbo, has become the first Nigerian to win the 2019/20 Albania League title in a remarkable style.

 

Egbo has with the feat written his name in the history books by becoming the first African coach to win a title with an European side. He will be guiding the Tirana side to the Champions League next season as they qualified for the prestigious competition which is another big record.

 

Egbo and his wards are also in the final of the Albania Cup and this could be another landmark achievement for the 46-year-old if his side should win it.

 

Tirana fans are all in joyous momentum with this latest achievement which they have been looking for since the past 11 years. The result means Tirana currently on 69 points are now seven points ahead of Kukesi who are on 62 points with two games left to play.

 

Egbo started his football career with defunct NITEL FC of Enugu and was among the Super Eagles stars who campaigned at the 2000 and 2002 African Nations Cup.

