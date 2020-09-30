Nigerian coaches are good for Falcons, Mabo insists

Former Super Falcons coach Ismaila Mabo has insisted the country has enough qualified coaches who can successfully handle the national senior women team. The position of the Super Eagles coach has been vacant since former handler Thomas Dennerby quits last year and Mabo has now advised the Nigeria Football Federation to give experienced indigenous coaches the chance to tinker the team.

The NFF has not hidden its desire to engage an expatriate for the job but Mabo said it could rub off in negative way on the game considering the fact that there are coaches in the country who could do a good job.

” My position on why coaches the Falcons is always very clear; I am in support of an indigenous coach who has gotten the needed experience in handling women football teams to be appointed to head the Super Falcons technical crew “I am totally against the appointment of a foreign coach,’ Mabo said. Mabo was the head coach of the Nigeria women’s national team at the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup, 2000 Summer Olympics and 2004 Summer Olympics.

