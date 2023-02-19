News

Nigerian community in Australia calls for free, fair elections

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Council of Nigerian Associations Presidents in Australia (CoNAPA) has called for free and fair elections in Nigeria, expected to begin on Saturday, February 25.

CoNAPA , a non-partisan forum is the apex leadership forum of Nigerians in Australia and comprises of the leadership of all Nigerian national associations across Australia’s entire states and territories.

In a statement signed by the Chair, CoNAPA & Presi dent, Nigerian Association of Western Australia, Dr. Pedus Eweama, and Chairperson, Nigerian Society of Victoria and Secretary, Council of Nigerian Associations Presidents in Australia, Dr. Remi Yusuf, the forum noted that they represent the voice of Nigerian-Australian community leadership and committed to the welfare of Nigerians in Australia and “our ancestral homeland.”

“Our overriding interest is the greater good of Nigeria and Nigerians and the deepening of mutually beneficial bilateral relations between our two great countries.”

The forum noted that though Nigeria is faced with numerous challenges, a democratic tradition has taken a foothold in the country, adding that this year, 2023 is a pivotal one as Nigerians go to the polls in keeping faith with “our cherished democratic ideals of electing our leaders through the ballot box.”

“While commending President Muhammadu Buhari’s firm commitment to free and fair elections as widely reported, we call on Nigerians at this critical juncture in our national life, to participate responsibly in the democratic process.

“As an organisation which thrives in a functional democracy and believes in the unity and progress of Nigeria through democratic means, we call on Nigerians to match President Buhari’s avowed commitment to a free and fair election by eschewing any undemocratic conduct that may undermine the elections.

 

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

