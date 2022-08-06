News

Nigerian company raises $2.7million to improve electricity access in Africa

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

Nigerian energy tech startup, Beacon Power Services (BPS), has closed a $2.7 million seed round. Founder and Chief executive officer of BPS, Bimbola Adisa, also said the company’s seed round was led by Seedstars Africa Ventures with participation from Persistent Energy, Kepple Africa Ventures, Factor[e] and Oridun Capital Management.

He explained that the funding will enable the company, which provides energy management software and analytics for utilities and mini-grid operators, to improve its current products, which include product upgrades to add new features and incorporate automation as well as expand into new markets beyond Nigeria and Ghana, where it currently operates. Adisa, said: “Africa is home to the fastest grow-ing cities in the world, but when most people think of energy access in Africa, they think of the rural areas with little or no access to electricity at all. However, it is impossible for Africa to develop without significantly improving electricity access and reliability across its major cities.

“When we realized that solutions designed for mature markets fail to address the unique infrastructure challenges Africa faces, we developed a tailored solution for power companies on the continent to improve daily grid supply of electricity.” Managing Partner at Seedstars Africa Ventures, Maxime Bouan, said, “As a society, we have recognized climate change as one of the biggest threats to our generation, and it is critical we use smart capital to support entrepreneurs across Africa who are creating innovative and localized solutions to tackle this challenge.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

The Magnetic Aura Of HRM, Oba (Dr.) Adeoriyomi Oluwasesan Abdul-Akeem Oyebo, (Ademoyebo III,) Obateru Of Egbin Kingdom

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…Why He Is Revered As A Big Royal Father In Lagos State He has an irresistible aura as a royal father, and he has been at the level of relevance since he mounted the throne of his forefathers few years ago. His Royal Majesty, Alaiyeluwa Oba (Dr.) Adeoriyomi Oluwasesan Abdul-Akeem Oyebo (arpa) was born into […]
News

FG evacuates 590 Nigerians from UK, 305 from Dubai

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, has said that 590 stranded Nigerians have been successfully evacuated from the United Kingdom (UK) and are expected to arrive Abuja and Lagos on Tuesday.   Onyeama disclosed this in his twitter handle @GeoffreyOnyeama, on Tuesday, as he gave an update on the evacuation process.   The […]
News

Group sure of justice in Edo murder case

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Members of Benin Solidarity Movement (BSM) have expressed optimism that they would get good justice in the ongoing kidnap and murder case instituted against the Iyatsere of Warri, Johnson Atseleghe. Attseleghe was recently granted bail at the Criminal Court 1, Benin. At a briefing in Benin, the BSM President, Comrade Curtis Ugbom, called on his […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica