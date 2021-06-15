Nigerian constitution greatest enemy of our democracy, says Kogi ex-gov

A former Acting Governor of Kogi State, Chief Clarence Olafemi, has described the 1999 Nigeria Constitution as evil and the greatest enemy of the nation’s democracy.

He added that it must be immediately dismantled before it consumed the entire country. The former acting governor disclosed this while speaking with journalists in Lokoja on the state of the nation and the 22nd anniversary of uninterrupted democracy in the country.

He said the current Nigerian Constitution was at the root of Nigeria’s problem, stressing that the constitution was designed by the military to enslave Nigerians. While describing some clauses in the constitution as satanic, Olafemi argued further that the constitution was imposed by the military when they lost sympathy in the sight of Nigerians.

“Our greatest enemy of the true democracy we are yearning for is the 1999 Constitution. The constitution was created as a trap by the military to punish Nigerians. They knew Nigerians were saying we don’t want you, you must go, No to military, no to military. “

They now said we will deal with these people and they permanently enslaved us with that constitution. Now, how do we change the core area of the constitution that needs to free and liberate Nigerians?

“The President has come out to say restructuring is the duty of the National Assembly. How would the National Assembly restructure when the constitution did not permit us to create one single local government.

To get a local government created, that will be an addition to what was listed in the 1999 Constitution. It has to pass through two-third of the National Assembly and two-thirds of the state assemblies, which can never be done.

All attempts to do it always failed. If you cannot create a local government, you cannot create another state.”

“How do you regionalise Nigeria? How do you restructure Nigeria? It is still the same process. This is the literate part of it that Nigerians do not know.

Rather than wasting our time fighting, we should first of all tackle the removal of all those clauses that enslave us in the constitution. It is then we can think of how to restructure. You cannot restructure with the present constitution

