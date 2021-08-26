News

Nigerian Consulate in New York embarks on passport intervention in Chicago

Posted on Author Kafayat Olalekan and Eniola Adepoju Comment(0)

The Consulate-General of Nigeria in New York will embark on passport intervention in Chicago in collaboration with the Nigerian community in the state. The Consulate-General, in a public notice, said the exercise would take place from today to Saturday at 4850 North Sawyer Avenue, Chicago Illinois, 60625. The notice stated that intended applicants must meet all requirements for passport processing as indicated on the Consulate’s website (www.nigeriahouse. com) and pay the processing fee as prescribed by the organisers.

It stated that the Consulate- General was mindful of the issue of outstanding passports from previous intervention exercises between 2017 and 2019 and made the following clarifications. “The Nigerian Immigration Service is revalidating passport application fees and producing passports from previous intervention exercises. “Applicants with outstanding passports from previous exercises who cannot wait for the completion of the process of revalidation and production of their passports may wish to re-apply, make fresh payment of the application fee and have their biometrics recaptured during this exercise.”

Our Reporters

