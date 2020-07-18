Arts & Entertainments

Nigerian couple celebrates ‘miracle twin babies’ as wife delivers second baby, 21 days after the first

A Nigerian couple has shared their joy with Nigerians on social media after they welcomed their ‘miraculous’ set of twins. According to the husband who shared details of their story on Thursday, they have been married for 18 years only to welcome their first child a few years ago. After the birth of their first child, his wife took in again and she went for a scan and it revealed that she was carrying a child.

When it was time for delivery, she went to the hospital and she gave birth to just one baby, as expected. However, she kept on having pains so she returned to the hospital where they found out that she was still carrying another child. She safely delivered her second baby after a three weeks interval.

