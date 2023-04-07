Nigerian Cricket on the rise under Akpata

On Sunday April 2, Nigeria won the 3rd edition of the Women’s T20i Invitational tournament beating Rwanda by nine runs at the Tafawa Balewa Cricket Oval in Lagos. The tournament was organized by the cricket federation. Salome Sunday 48(58) and Piety Lucky 11(17) led with the bat as they were the top batting performances for the hosts as they raced through the inning for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. Not many saw the victory coming but no doubt, it was part of the gain of the huge efforts being put in by the current board of the cricket federation led by its President, Uyi Akpata.

Our correspondent was at the Cricket Oval two days before the final to witness Nigeria beat Ghana women by 62 runs. Salome Sunday was the game changer as her introduction boosted the runs of Nigeria at a time the ladies were a little slow and cagy. The women have improved on the world rankings moving from 48 to 29 while the men have been around 40, 41 for sometime because they have missed some events especially the Africa Cricket Association Cup. Akpata, a former cricketer himself, is bringing in so much experience, huge planning, hope and prospects to the players. Last November, the male players were placed on contracts so that the federation can exercise some rights over them and enjoy their support when needed for national duties.

Only last week, 20 female players were also signed on contract by the federation to further earn their commitment. On the recent strides by the federation, Akpata said: “We are working hard on our facilities, players’ competence, improving the quality of our workers/ coaches and getting them certified. We are also determined to continue with good governance structure, financial stability and accountability. The ICC recognizes us as one of those who are very diligent. “If I meet the Governor of Lagos State, I’m not going to ask him for money, I will ask for land where we can build an academy.

That’s what I want. I know the issues we are having. I want to build a structure,guess what, if I get four or five people doing what Access Bank does for marathon, it will be done. The minister has been quite supportive but we have driven cricket so far without government funds. We will need that when we qualify for world Cup and earn a Top 20 place in male and female rankings.

“We want to be top three in Africa in the next four years. We had a visit by the head of the global development in September last year in Abuja and Lagos and gradually we are getting much better steadily with more people signing up for the game even in schools.” On the girl child development in the game, Prof. Mariam Suleiman said over 20,000 girls are playing cricket in Zamfara State and more will still embrace the game. “We have loads of programmes and it cuts across just to boost the development of girl child and give them focus to be useful to themselves and the society,” Suleiman said.

