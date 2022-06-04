Nigerian cricket team has grown from Division 8 to 5, says Chimezie Onwuzulike

National team player, Chimezie Onwuzulike, in this interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA said cricket is already getting the needed recognition in Nigeria while also reveling in his rise in the game. Excerpts:

Tell us about your journey into cricket?

I started cricket at a very young age, 12 years old, in my secondary school days. The name of my secondary school is Ansar-ud-deen Grammar school at Randle in Surulere. I was introduced by my elder brother and before then I was playing other sports like basketball. I decided to go join them for practice and from there, the coach discovered I was very talented and by the next year I was in the school team. The following year I was in the U-17 team; that was where my transition and growth started.

You ended up as the MVP of the recently concluded CCC league, however you team failed to win the league, how does that make you feel?

Cricket is about life. Sometimes you might standout. When we lose games and people ask me, I tell them cricket happened and when I say that, they don’t have any response again because it is actually what happened. Cricket is more like life, sometimes you plan life in a particular way and it doesn’t come out the way you want but you will still know that you came out with something while trying to chase that particular goal you had in mind. I will just say we’re open for a better growth next year and see how we can put our heads collectively together and see where we can go. When we started the season, we just survived relegation before we entered and it was a surprising thing when we started battling for the top three position, it was something that a lot of them didn’t expect. That’s really something I’m going to go home with because it’s still a win for me and my clubs at the end of the day.

It’s all about football, basketball and athletics in Nigeria; cricket is not really that well known or followed in Nigeria, what’s the motivating factor for you?

Over time, cricket has started gaining recognition, starting from the past president, Professor Adams Yaya Ukwenya, and then they had a five agenda plan that they achieved. After that, the new president, Uyi Akpata, continued that five-plan agenda and then I think we are gradually getting the recognition that we are seeking because before now, we didn’t have a whole page in newspaper, but we are now having that in Guardian, where they publish about cricket. We had a foreign coach who was with us for two years before he moved back and during that time, I know Sunday Dare, the sports minister was also involved in Nigerian cricket. For me I think we’ve been getting the recognition but maybe the publicity is not there. Gradually the publicity is coming because like I said, we have a page publication in the Guardian; you can check it and see that we are getting the publicity that we need. It’s just a matter of publicity and then gradually the game will become one of the next big things in Nigeria.

Could you tell us about the growth of the national team?

I started playing for the national team in my teens, that was 2007, and I transitioned into the person I am now. I can tell you about it from where I started. We were a bunch of young chaps growing and trying to make a statement in Nigerian cricket, trying to tell the world that we have people that actually play cricket. We won various divisions, world cricket league division. We started from division eight in South Africa in 2008. From there we qualified to go to the UK in 2009 and from there we kept going. We’ve been going higher. From division eight, we moved to division five where we met some tougher opposition, Kuwait, UAE. For me the transition has really been a positive one because I can say these are people that we have been looking up to. For us it is something to take home because if you tell us let’s bat, we are looking at getting to a particular stage and you can see that we are getting it. We have a lot of young chaps coming into the national team and I know that there’s prospect in the Nigerian team. At the end of the day, when I look back at the time I’ve spent with cricket in Nigeria, I look back and know that we have people that will continue that legacy. For me that is a plus when it comes to cricket Nigeria.

So, what has been the difficulties encountered by cricket in this part of the world?

I will say corporate sponsorship may have been one of the major issues and it has to do with some of the publicity I was talking about. The moment we have publicity, a lot of corporate sponsors will be involved, they will want to get acquainted with the game, cricket. For me, the moment we get that particular publicity, corporate sponsors will start getting involved. By the time they start getting involved, they will put in money and then they will get results. They will get their brands attached to cricket Nigeria. If we can continue these steps we are taking with the help of current president, I know that we will get to that particular place we want to get to at the end of the day.

We now have a grass pitch in Lagos, how will you say this has helped the team?

While I was talking about our growth, when I talked about the developmental part, that the past and current presidents put in place, part of the things I was talking about was also the pitches. During the last six years, we have been able to put pitches in Abuja, Lagos. We are working on others from personal sponsors in UNILAG which was sponsored by the alumni of the school. The TBS, which is the particular ground we are in and there are still rumours of plans for others. There’s another school in Edo where the president’s from and in Iyaoba in the same state. The grass cricket has helped us shape our games because before now we had been playing on concrete and now, we have left concrete and went to the grass cricket outside. It’s difficult to make mistakes during the game and we have been touring two weeks before games. I think that’s a plus for us.

If you have not been a cricketer, what would you have done?

I would have played a lot of sports. I played hockey, volleyball for my university. I played handball for Lagos State. I also played squash and table tennis. I play tennis casually. I also play badminton. I play them for leisure. I also played basketball for my university. I played rugby for my university and in my secondary school days. It’s because of the way I got into cricket, I was in the U-17 league and they took me straight to the national level. My growth was rapid. It took me six months to enter my state league in Osun. Lagos saw me and I started playing for them. I like my transitioning.

