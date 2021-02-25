Nigerian crisis: A case against Britain (II)

The British determination to have Nigeria as a neo-colonial outpost in Africa was buoyed up by the failure of Governor Hugh Clifford (1919 – 1925) to upturn the Lugard’s autocratic constitutional template founded on Indirect Rule statutorily based on the Native Authority Ordinance that adopted Sokoto Caliphate emirate system as the ruling scheme. Governor Clifford had succeeded Governor Lugard (1914 – 1919) and on assumption of office had protested the Lugardian autocratic constitutional framework which he told the British Colonial Office was on unmitigated “untrammelled authority” that had no counterpart anywhere in British West Africa.

On the basis of this condemnation, Governor Clifford had forwarded a constitutional reform proposal to the Colonial Office. On receipt of Clifford proposal, the British Colonial Office and entire imperial apparatchik were enraged against Clifford and rejected any change to the Lugardian template. But for the temperance of the Secretary of State for the Colonies, the Colonial Office’s boiling anger against Governor Clifford would have earned him an instant dismissal as governor.

At the end, the Secretary of State after a personal meeting with Governor Clifford in London counselled him to continue with the Lugardian template with the few changes lifted from his proposal to decree Clifford Constitution of 1922. Governor Clifford dejectedly returned to rule Nigeria on the Lugardian template and it was not a surprise when he was unceremoniously removed. Clifford was replaced by Sir Graeme Thompson who toed the Clifford line and was also unceremoniously removed and replaced with Arthur Richards. But a remarkable act in furtherance of British neo-colonial agenda in Nigeria was its discreet recruitment of local agents to drive and sustain the project.

Even though the recruitment of leaders into the Legislative Council created under Governor Clifford’s 1922 Constitution appeared evenhanded and seamless but Britain took particular care who was chosen from the North. In this wise, the Native Authority system served it well as it utilized the agency to appoint only native authority personnel it trusted. Subsequent constitutional reforms under Governor Bernard Macpherson had to inject commoners carefully selected through the electoral colleges managed through the native authorities and the regional assemblies of the Northern, Western, Eastern and Lagos Council.

Left for Britain, the Western educated elements attacking it in Lagos and other urban centres of Nigeria lacked electoral value and leadership virtues as, in its view, they represented nobody but themselves. The authentic Nigerian leaders for Britain were royal members of the Northern and Western traditional authorities and the “Warrant” chiefdoms it created in Eastern Nigeria.

So, when political expediency dictated that the political currency minted by the nationalists in Lagos and elsewhere be infused in the constitutional and political processes, Britain reluctantly accepted the challenge but determined to adroitly manage it to its own advantage. Part of the grievances of the nationalists to the 1946 Richards’ Constitution was that there was no consultation in its making and also certain ‘obnoxious’ statutes namely, the Land Reforms, Native Chiefs Deposition, Minerals, etc.

The crisis generated by the nationalists, then majorly massed on the National Council of Nigeria and Cameroons (later National Council of Nigeria Citizens) against the Richards Constitution and the Enugu Coal Miners’ strike and the killing of the protesters so squeezed British colonial authorities that Governor Richard was replaced with Sir Bernard Macpherson. Governor Macpherson, against the snobbish attitude of the earlier British colonial authorities to nationalists counselled rapprochement and outright cultivation of these ‘southern irritants’ and ‘trouble-makers’.

He held meetings with Azikiwe and Awolowo respectively. For the North, Britain had absolute control of the leadership through the Native Authority system which had assured loyalty and cooperation. Through this northern leadership’s loyalty and cooperation Britain reciprocated by adopting it as the beloved heir worthy to inherit the throne. Out of this Northern leadership, Britain chose Sir Tafawa Balewa and groomed him to rule Nigeria.

Right from when it selected him alongside Mallam Bello Kano, Iro Katsina, Aliyu Makama Bida and Yahaya Ilorin as Northern representatives to the Legislative Council in Lagos he was pencilled down for training and grooming and unofficially Robert Wright, a Provincial Education Officer among others took charge of him.

The 1947 speech by Tafawa Balewa at the Lagos Legislative Council attacking the Southern nationalists and British concept of unity for Nigeria with a threat that if Britain left Nigeria at that point that the North would resume the Islamic jihad’s “march to the sea” was supervised, if not made by Robert Wright.

Having recruited the right people to take charge of the neo-colonial project, Britain turned its attention to entrenching the constitutional framework to realize the agenda. Sir John Macpherson and Hugh Foot appointed governor and secre-tary of Nigeria respectively were equal to the task.

Macpherson set out to neutralize the boiling cauldron of nationalism consuming the South and threatening the North especially through the radical activities of the youth organization called the Zikist Movement. Macpherson cultivated the friendship of Azikiwe and Awolowo and succeeded at capturing Azikiwe and this ‘capture’ into the intricate web of colonial regime together with other promises resulted in Azikiwe lowering guard his revolutionary fervour as shown by his betrayal of the Zikist Movement thereby making possible the proscription of the organisation and the trial and jailing of its leaders between 1948 and 1950. From then, Britain seized the momentum and unfurled its decolonization processes embedded in structuring the constitutional framework to make Nigeria a neocolonial state.

Governor Macpherson’s constitutional reform centred on breaking the apparent unity of the country which the NCNC formed in 1944 had achieved and which unity of purpose had actuated its 1947 National Convention to demand self-government in 1956 even before the Anthony Enahoro’s AG’s motion in 1953. Britain’s well known ‘divide-and-rule’ tactics was deployed by Governor Macpherson who instigated the formation of regional parties (Action Group and Northern People’s Congress) between 1949 and 1950 to break up the nationalist followership under NCNC.

The 1951 Constitutional framework was made to formalize the regional structure just to break the national cohesion built by NCNC. The balkanization of Nigeria in 1951 Constitution gave Britain its heartdesire of having a divided country incapable of having a cohesive and focused leadership.

The working of 1951 constitution produced the Western Region cross-carpeting which was supervised by Britain to get rid of Azikiwe while the two major southern tribes (Igbo and Yoruba) became irreconcilable enemies to the detriment of their political wellbeing in Nigeria. In a celebratory tone reminiscent of war victory, the British colonial authority in Lagos in a memo (C0583/287/4) of May 21st 1948 reported to London that “on narrow ground the launching of this moderate movement (AG) may be beneficial to the extent that it discredits the NCNC, and brings home the important fact that Zik is not the logical and recognized successors to the British Crown.

But on broader grounds this news gives me cause for concern” and that concern was AG’s tribal orientation that promoted separatist ideology and independent development agenda contrary to British neo-colonial agenda of forced unity and existence under British influence. The 1951 Macpherson Constitution became crisisridden almost immediately as it engendered the Western Region cross-carpeting which culminated in the NCNC/Eastern Region Government crisis dovetailing to the 1953 Central Government crisis over the 1953 motion for Independence.

