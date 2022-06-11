Nigerian curator, Adebowale, named as Associate Fellow of Royal Historical Society

Nigerian curator, archivist and founder, ASIRI Magazine, Oludamola Adebowale, has been named as an Associate Fellow of the Royal Historical Society. This new membership category was launched in 2021 to recognise the contribution made by a wide range of historical researchers and advocates for history across many sectors.

“Some of our new Associate Fellows are historians working in higher education, who have not yet reached the extent of publications, or equivalent, required to join the full fellowship. Other Associate Fellows contribute to history through their works in sectors such as heritage and museums, libraries and archives, teaching, publishing and broadcasting or through private research,’’ the letter stated.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...