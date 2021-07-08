Nigerian delegates welcome Olonisakin as Nigeria’s envoy to Cameroon

A former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Abayomi Olonisakin (rtd), on Tuesday formally arrived in Yaounde as Ambassador- Designate of Nigeria to the Republic of Cameroon. Olonisakin was received by the Nigerian delegates on his arrival to Yaounde as he commenced work in his new role. Theretiredgeneralwasappointed as Nigeria’s Head of Mission to Cameroon by President Muhammadu Buhari, weeks after his retirement. Olonisakin, 59, from Ekiti State, was promoted to General in August 2015 by President Muhammadu Buhari upon his confirmationasChief of DefenceStaff. He was received by the Deputy High Commissioner, Her Excellency, Lami Sauda Remawa-Ahmed, theConsul- General, Consulate-General of Nigeria, Douala, Queen Efe Alexandra Clark-Omeru, theDefenceAdviser, Commodore Nnamdi Ekwon, Head of Chancery, Consulate Generalof NigeriaBuea, Mr. Samuel T. Amuh, officialsof Cameroon Ministry of External Relations, Nigeriancommunityaswellas theNigerianUnionwomen’s.
