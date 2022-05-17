Metro & Crime

Nigerian develops app to help police, army, others track criminals

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Following the prolonged strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), students of various universities in Ondo State yesterday shutdown the popular Ilesha/Akure Highway protesting their continuous stay at home.

 

The students from the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), and Olusegun Agagu University of Technology, Okitipupa (OAUSTECH), converged on FUTA’s gate and barricaded the busy highway.

 

The protesting students blocked the major highway at the main entrance of the institution as well as at the Roadblock axis of the road with some of the students  bearing placards of various inscriptions. Some of the inscriptions on the placards read ‘End ASUU Strike’, ‘Save Our Future’, ‘FG, We’ve Had Enough’ amongst others.

 

ASUU has been on strike since February 14, 2022, seeking, among other things, the enforcement of the 2009 agreements struck with the Federal Government.

 

The students in their number who berated the Federal Government for not yielding to the demands of ASUU were also seen chanting various solidarity songs as well as jiving to songs played by a stand-by Disk Jockey (DJ).

 

While many turned the highway to a football pitch, the students disclosed that they will not leave the highway until the Federal Government met ASUU’s demands.

 

During the protest, some residents of Akure as well as travellers were stranded while others were seen trekking long distances.

 

Speaking on the action by the students, the Vice Chairman, National Association of University Students (NAUS), Ondo Chapter, Comrade Shittu Afolarin, stated that the move became necessary after it was discovered that the Federal Government is not concerned about the plight of students.

 

Afolarin said, “This is not just FUTA students alone, we have joint university students present here for the protest. “If it takes us three weeks we will stay here until Federal Government answers ASUU.

 

They are just playing us. All of them have been obtaining forms, not N10,000 forms but a whooping sum of N100 million form.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lagos AG narrates how two cousins raped, killed wife of Maersk Ltd MD

Posted on Author John Chikezie

The Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), Wednesday narrated before a Lagos High Court, Igbosere, how two cousins, raped and killed Barnadette, the Hungarian wife of the Managing Director of Maersk Nigerian Limited, Mr Gildas Tohouo-Tohouo. The two suspects: Olamilekan (Goke) Oke, 33 and Akande Adeyinka, 27, were arraigned on […]
Metro & Crime

Ex-Lagos commissioner, Kehinde Bamigbetan, loses nephew to COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Lagos Commissioner for Information and Strategy Kehinde Bamigbetan has lost his nephew Oladotun Bamigbetan to COVID-19. Bamigbetan, in a Facebook post on Monday, narrated how the family got to know of Oladotun’s death. The ex-commissioner said he volunteered to drive the deceased’s father to see Oladotun last Saturday because he (Oladotun) had been […]
Metro & Crime

30 die in Yobe, Osun, Ogun auto crashes

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Olufemi Adediran and Lateef Dada At least 30 people have lost their lives in motor accidents which occurred in Yobe, Osun and Ogun states. Seventeen people were killed in Yobe State, nine died in Osun State while four others lost their lives in the Ogun State accident.   The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) yesterday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica