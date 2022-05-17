Nigerian develops app to help police, army, others track criminals

Following the prolonged strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), students of various universities in Ondo State yesterday shutdown the popular Ilesha/Akure Highway protesting their continuous stay at home.

The students from the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), and Olusegun Agagu University of Technology, Okitipupa (OAUSTECH), converged on FUTA’s gate and barricaded the busy highway.

The protesting students blocked the major highway at the main entrance of the institution as well as at the Roadblock axis of the road with some of the students bearing placards of various inscriptions. Some of the inscriptions on the placards read ‘End ASUU Strike’, ‘Save Our Future’, ‘FG, We’ve Had Enough’ amongst others.

ASUU has been on strike since February 14, 2022, seeking, among other things, the enforcement of the 2009 agreements struck with the Federal Government.

The students in their number who berated the Federal Government for not yielding to the demands of ASUU were also seen chanting various solidarity songs as well as jiving to songs played by a stand-by Disk Jockey (DJ).

While many turned the highway to a football pitch, the students disclosed that they will not leave the highway until the Federal Government met ASUU’s demands.

During the protest, some residents of Akure as well as travellers were stranded while others were seen trekking long distances.

Speaking on the action by the students, the Vice Chairman, National Association of University Students (NAUS), Ondo Chapter, Comrade Shittu Afolarin, stated that the move became necessary after it was discovered that the Federal Government is not concerned about the plight of students.

Afolarin said, “This is not just FUTA students alone, we have joint university students present here for the protest. “If it takes us three weeks we will stay here until Federal Government answers ASUU.

They are just playing us. All of them have been obtaining forms, not N10,000 forms but a whooping sum of N100 million form.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...