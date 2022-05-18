Metro & Crime

Nigerian develops app to help Police, others tackle criminals

Taiwo Jimoh

 

A Nigerian, based in the US, Mr. Atai Albert has launched ClueGate mobile App that can help the police, military and other security agencies to track and locate criminals and their hideouts.

The Information and Technology expert, who disclosed this while addressing journalists in Lagos Tuesday, said the app is a multi-functional one where people can do blogging, hold conferences, stream, chat, video and also a marketplace where people can also sell their items.

According to him ‘Save our Soul’ is part of the app that helps police, the military and other security agencies to track and locate criminals’ hideouts, when they have it on their phones.

He said: The SOS is an emergency button in the app to send out alerts for people who need rescue during times of trouble.

“There is another aspect of the security app, whoever reports a crime will get paid for doing it. ClueGate has a whistleblower reward for users who report crimes using the application. Each crime reported attracts a substantial cash reward from the company to encourage others to also report crimes.

“It is true Nigeria is going through security challenges, with ClueGate whoever reports any crime via our platform would be protected. The person will remain anonymous; we are presently working with the 81st Division of the Nigeria Army. We can work with the police and other security agencies if they allow us. Now we are given them a platform that can helped them in crime fighting.”

 

Reporter

