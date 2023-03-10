Nigerian digital music, media in race for N3.2trn investments

Nigeria’s digital economy is expected to hit about $7 billion (N3.223 trillion) in investment in the next two years, as it is projected to increase by 59 per cent in 2025. Specifically, digital music, e-commerce and fashion have been listed as some of the terrains the investments are expected. Current findings revealed that Nigeria’s digital economy is being pushed by digital music, e-service and ecommerce which comprises e-fashion, e-electronics and media, e-food, e-personalcare, e-furniture and appliances, digital video games, digital music, and e-publishing. According to stakeholders and investment analysts, the country’s potential is growing, adding that more investments in the Nigeria’s digital economy are expected in the years to come.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the trend revealed that emerging technologies would help digital economy to attract more investments both local and foreign. As at February, 2023, the countryhadalreadyrecorded $4.4 billion worth of investment in the subsector. The investment was made between 2019 and 2023, as the subsector witnessed great innovation.

The feat was recorded following proper implemen- tation of several strategic programmersandinitiatives by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA). The success in the digital economy was also attributed totheadvance inthetelecommunications and expansion inthebroadbandpenetration as the number of people usinginternethaskeptincreasing. Recall that the Federal Government had set 2030 to transform Nigeria into the leading digital economy in Africa, hence the development of National Digital EconomyPolicyandStrategy (2020-2030). The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, on assumption of office, was saddled with the responsibility to develop the digital economy.

Pantami had said Nigerians were a highly innovative people and that a thriving digital economy would create employment opportunities for Nigeria’s teeming population and lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty. “Digital technologies are transformingeveryaspectof modern life and the NDEPS will enable Nigeria to take advantage of them in order to become a leading player in the global digital economy and providea catalystto facilitate the diversification of the economy and the attainment of the key national objectives of improving security, reducing corruption and expanding the economy.

“The pillars of the NDEPS have been carefully selected to include all the key aspects that Nigeria needs to focus on in order to actively participate in the global digital economy. Special consideration has also been given to the nation’s areas of strength and comparative advantage as a country,” he said. Pantami noted that telecommunications and digital economy contributed 18.44 per cent to the country’s GDP in Q2 2022, making the sector fastest revenue generator in the Nigerian economy. Meanwhile, the NITDA boss, Abdullahi Inuwa, also noted that the participation of women aided in boosting theNigeria’sdigitaleconomy, stating that women’s participation in all sub-sectors of the digital economy equals men’s participation and that the digital economy will contribute up to $230 billion to the Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2025. Inuwa stated that NITDA was implementing strategies including the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) to bridge the digital gender gap by ensuring that the digital skills training programmes incorporate children, women, internally displaced persons, and physically challenged.

