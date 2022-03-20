News

Nigerian doctor canvasses collaboration with India on kidney disease treatment

The Clinical Director of St Nicholas Hospitals, Lagos, Dr. Ebun Bamgboye has called for closer ties and cooperation with Max HealthCare of India over treatment of kidney ailments, diagnosis, treatment and kidney transplant.

 

Dr. Bamgboye made the call in a lecture to mark the Annual World Kidney Day, held in Lagos recent  ly.

Citing different causes of ailment and solutions, especially on how to arrest the surge, which he said is on the increase, he suggested that the nation’s health authorities and non – government organisation can partner with Max Health Care, India, in order to bring succor to patients of kidney disease.

 

Also, he enjoined the Federal Government to step in by asking the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to give special exchange rate to patients who may be referred to India for a transplant, in order to relieve the patients of hardship usually associated with sourcing foreign exchange for such medicals in the Asian nation.

 

In addition, he sought for more relief packages for kidney donors such as insurance policies to take care of unforeseen eventualities.

 

Bamgboye commended the expertise of Indian health providers for their success and achievements and expertise in the treatment of kidney ailments which he said is of no mean repute over the years.

 

