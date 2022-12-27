‘Nigerian economy bleak beyond 2023 elections’

 CBN’s decision on naira great, wrongly timed

Between Q1’22 and Q3’22, agricultural and services growth rates declined by 58 per cent and six per cent respectively

Ahead of 2023, a development and economic expert, and the Founder of Amaka Chiwuike-Uba Foundation (ACUF), Dr. Chiwuike Uba, has said that an evaluation of Nigeria’s economic performance in 2022 shows that policies of federal and state governments were poor, and did not achieve most of the policy objectives.

In a statement made available to the media over the weekend, he lamented that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and State Inland Revenue Service (SIRS) were yet to fully embrace digitisation as business owners and organisations are still expected to physically visit the offices of the revenue agencies with documents, instead of making electronic transmissions.

Uba, however, advised the Federal Government to avoid the current shaky economy in 2023 by increasing investment in social sectors and the infrastructure needed to promote and protect investments if the economy is to be repositioned in 2023. He said: “Progressively, the year 2022 will soon end after the Christmas holiday celebration.

As expected, many people in the Christmas frenzy are shopping and spending their limited resources without taking into account the core expenses of 2023. The attitude of Nigerians towards their future reflects the attitude of governments towards the national economy and the welfare of citizens.

“First, it is important to congratulate President Buhari on some of the successes in 2022. Although based on evidence and other economic indicators, Nigeria’s economy is struggling and heading towards the rocks. The completion of the second Niger Bridge, the Abuja-Kano and Lagos-Ibadan expressways is highly commendable.

“The recovery of more that 322 million and the determination of the enforcement of the arbitrary award of $10 billion to P&ID strengthened the government’s position in the fight against corruption. In addition, it is worth mentioning, among other accomplishments, the settlement of billions of dollars’ worth of adverse claims on the Ajaokuta steel plant.

“At the state level, there have also been some achievements by some state governments The ongoing infrastructural development in Imo State has the capacity to turn around the economy of the state in a few years’ time. “For the most part, Nigeria’s economy did not do well in 2022. It is, therefore, urgent to put in place a policy and interventions to reverse the economic collapse and avoid the continuation of this ugly past in 2023.

In particular, between Q1’22 and Q3’22, agricultural and services growth rates declined by 58 per cent and six per cent respectively. Overall, the nonoil growth rate decreased by 30 per cent and the oil growth rate by 13 per cent.

“The real GDP growth rate at basic prices decreased by 28 per cent from 3.11 per cent in Q1 to 2.25 per cent in Q3. In the same vein, real GDP growth at market prices fell by 34 per cent from 3.60 per cent in Q1 to 2.28 per cent in Q3. Export declined by 16.4 per cent from N7.1 trillion in Q1 to N5.9 trillion in Q3, non-oil export declined by 38.8 per cent from N715bn in Q1 to N437 billion in Q3 and crude oil export by 17.1 per cent compared to 13.8 per cent decline in non-crude oil export during the year.

“How can the economy be okay with over 133 million Nigerians into multidimensional poverty, which is nothing but abject poverty and a misery index of 62.79 points in July 2022? Insecurity and oil theft have to be dealt without further delay if Nigeria’s economy in 2023 will fare better.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...