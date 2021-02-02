Someone might question our temerity by talking and discussing the Nigerian economy in 2021 when the economy was in unchartered waters in the outgone year 2020.

Yes 2020 was a year when the Nigerian economy witnessed its worst performance in recent memory due to a combination of deleterious factors which included the Coronavirus pandemic which set in towards the end of the first quarter of the year 2020, the #EndSARS protests towards the end of the year with the massive and unprecedented destruction to life and property in its wake, the lacklustre performance of the oil market and the mixed fortunes of the exchange rate of the Naira caused partly by the pandemic but mostly due to the pressure from the World Bank for measures such as the termination of all subsidies in the economy,

but most especially in the oil and power sectors. There was also pressure to correct the perceived overvaluation in the exchange rates with the thrust for single exchange rate in the economy before draw down on approved loans is allowed.

There are high hopes that with the relaxation of controls in diaspora remittances and the projected massive inflow from this source, that the Central Bank will be able to withdraw from its usual dominant role in this connection which should then provide the adequate and fertile environment for the realization of the much talked about single exchange rate of the Naira to foreclose the inherent arbitrage opportunities prevalent in the erstwhile environment.

The Nigerian economy was making steady and commensurate progress to exit a recession; surprisingly the second in a short space of four years, as the negative growth of the economy improved from -6.1% of GDP in the second quarter to -3.62% in the third quarter which made the authorities confident that it was possible to exit the recession by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

Now it must be clear to all concerned that all bets on the performance of the economy are off by now as a result of a resurgence of the second phase of the pandemic with frightening devastating effects.

There was a recent publication that gave the welcome but surprising news that the Nigerian economy ranked 25 in GDP amongst the ranked countries in the world. This is despite the fact that the Nigerian economy has a very large informal sector only comparable to that of Italy.

And as is common knowledge activities at the informal sectors of the economy are difficult to be streamlined for inclusion for such comparisons. It is a good development Opinion that the budget has been approved ready for implementation from the first day of the year.

This is a welcome and cheering news as this development is bound to positively impact the prospects of the economy in the year ahead.

The African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) comes on stream early in the year and the authorities must make every effort to optimise on the inherent opportunities. We have reopened the borders after they were shut for over 15 months without any appraisals so far of the net effects of the closure on the Nigerian economy.

All efforts must be made to make the commencement of commercial interactions seamless. There were a flurry of palliative programmes that were put in place upon the commencement of the pandemic notably by the Government; Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) and the programme by the Central Bank. What is certain is that the activation of the various programmes has been problematic as intending beneficiaries encountered sundry difficulties as they attempted to take advantage of the programmes.

An attempt must now be made to focus needed attention to make accessibility seamless going forward. Attention must be focused on the worsening incidences of insecurity to life and property to bring this terrifying phenomenon under control. It is trite to observe that the country’s competitive position is worsened by the widespread reports of kidnappings for ransom.

We must avoid the temptation to lockdown the economy as attention is paid to the resurgence of infections due to the pandemic.

We must straddle the delicate balance between protection of lives and the protection of livelihood. Nigeria is hardly in a position to sustain another Lockdown as could be inferred from our recent experience. Certainly there is the expectation that Nigeria would witness some growth in its economy depending on how efficiently some of the programmes and policies highlighted herein were adroitly implemented.

Surely the rate of inflation would maintain its upward trajectory as there are no redeeming features on the horizon. Food inflation will be on the rise as farmers are kept away from their farms due to the fears of kidnappings undermining production as scarcity results.

What is incontrovertible is that the outlook of the economy is clouded in uncertainty. We pray for cheery breaks such as an improvement in the oil market for some succour otherwise the outlook is adjudged bleak, uncertain and unpredictable.

Chizea, an economist, writes from Lagos.

