Nigerian Editors lament incessant abduction of students

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has condemned the incessant abduction of students by bandits in parts of the country, stating that the trend could lead to a further increase in the number of out-of-school children in the country.

In a communiqué issued by its President, Mr. Mustapha Isah and its General Secretary, Mrs. Mary Atolagbe, after their meeting on February 25, 2021, the editors called on the Nigerian government to urgently revisit the Safe School Initiative.

The statement reads in part; “A comprehensive security plan should be put in place by all levels of government to prevent further abduction of students. Going to school to acquire knowledge is not a crime.

“In the same vein, the Guild calls on the Nigerian government to urgently revisit the Safe School Initiative with a view to implementing it for the benefit of the Nigerian children.

“The body of editors believe that dialogue and amnesty for bandits have not been positively impactful and therefore, it should be discouraged.”

While condemning a statement credited to an Islamic scholar, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, describing journalists as criminals, the Guild said: “Sheikh Gumi and his like are hereby reminded that journalists don’t create events, they merely report them.

Also, journalists should not be expected to eulogise a group of people that abducts innocent children and others at will.”

The editors also charged the new service chiefs to devise a new strategy to rid the nation’s forests of bandits and other criminal elements.

“The Guild also believes that the anti-corruption fight of the Federal Government should be sustained in a credible manner.

The new Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, should ensure that investigations are wellconducted before arrests are made. The practice of

