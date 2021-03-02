Nigerian Guild of Editors nge
News

Nigerian Editors lament incessant abduction of students

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has condemned the incessant abduction of students by bandits in parts of the country, stating that the trend could lead to a further increase in the number of out-of-school children in the country.

 

In a communiqué issued by its President, Mr. Mustapha Isah and its General Secretary, Mrs. Mary Atolagbe, after their meeting on February 25, 2021, the editors called on the Nigerian government to urgently revisit the Safe School Initiative.

 

The statement reads in part; “A comprehensive security plan should be put in place by all levels of government to prevent further abduction of students. Going to school to acquire knowledge is not a crime.

 

“In the same vein, the Guild calls on the Nigerian government to urgently revisit the Safe School Initiative with a view to implementing it for the benefit of the Nigerian children.

 

“The body of editors believe that dialogue and amnesty for bandits have not been positively impactful and therefore, it should be discouraged.”

 

While condemning a statement credited to an Islamic scholar, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, describing journalists as criminals, the Guild said: “Sheikh Gumi and  his like are hereby reminded that journalists don’t create events, they merely report them.

 

Also, journalists should not be expected to eulogise a group of people that abducts innocent children and others at will.”

 

The editors also charged the new service chiefs to devise a new strategy to rid the nation’s forests of bandits and other criminal elements.

 

“The Guild also believes that the anti-corruption fight of the Federal Government should be sustained in a credible manner.

 

The new Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, should ensure that investigations are wellconducted before arrests are made. The practice of

 

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Bayelsa: We’re not hoarding COVID-19 palliatives

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Against the backdrop of attacks on the warehouses containing COVID-19 palliatives in some states of the federation, the Bayelsa State Government yesterday explained that it was not hoarding any palliatives met for the people in the state, stating that all the palliative items received as donations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in […]
News

Bayelsa youths disrupt, shut down SPDC’s flow station

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Members of Agbidiama Community Youth Council, host of Opukushi, Tunu and Clough Creek Flow-stations in Ekeremnewsmen Local Government Area in Bayelsa have disrupted activities at Opukushi flow-station in Bayelsa. Speaking yesterday after the action, the Youth President of the aggrieved Ekeremor community, Mr. Torke Ekpetun, said the youths were yearning for dialogue to resolve the […]
News

Niger Assembly summons commissioners, others over COVID-19 response

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Niger State House of Assembly Ad-hoc Committee on COVID-19 has directed that the chairman and all members of the state Task force Committee on COVID- 19 should appear before it on July 16.   The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ad-hoc committee gave the order following the absence of some key members […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica