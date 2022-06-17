News

Nigerian elected as African rep on UN anti-corruption board

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A Nigerian, Mr Umar Yakubu, has been elected to represent the African sub-Saharan region on the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) Coalition Board. Yakubu, the executive director, Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Integrity Watch (CeFTIW), was elected in the third round of the preferential vote in a highly competitive process.

A statement issued yesterday by the Public Affairs Manager, CeFTIW, Mr Victor Agi, said the centre had over the years championed advocacies to entrench the culture of transparency and integrity in the nation’s public sector. The centre has also deployed technological solutions to promote accountability in the nation’s fight against corruption and the strengthening of the criminal justice system. Agi added that Yakubu’s election would bolster CeFTIW’s resolve to combat corruption and promote good governance in the country and across sub-Saharan Africa.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Lagos moves against air pollution, procures effluent treatment plants

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

·       Respite for industries, factories   As part of the moves to check air pollution in the state and reduce discharge of hazardous air and waste water, the Lagos State government has unveiled a mini effluent treatment plant that would determine toxicity of industrial effluents before being released into the atmosphere. With the unveiling of […]
News

NASS legislative aides drag CNA to DSS, EFCC, ICPC over N25bn emoluments

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja

Legislative aides serving at the National Assembly have dragged the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Mr Ojo Amos Olatunde, to the Department of State Services (DSS), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Offences Commission (ICPC), for allegedly mismanaging N25 billion meant for their emoluments. The N25 billion […]
News

Naira in circulation rises to N2.426tn in September –CBN

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Naira in circulation rose by N56.44 billion in one month from N2.369 trillion as of the end of August to N2.426 trillion as of the end of September.   Currency in circulation is defined as a currency outside the vaults of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); meaning all legal tender currency in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica