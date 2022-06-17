Nigerian elected as African rep on UN anti-corruption board

A Nigerian, Mr Umar Yakubu, has been elected to represent the African sub-Saharan region on the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) Coalition Board. Yakubu, the executive director, Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Integrity Watch (CeFTIW), was elected in the third round of the preferential vote in a highly competitive process.

A statement issued yesterday by the Public Affairs Manager, CeFTIW, Mr Victor Agi, said the centre had over the years championed advocacies to entrench the culture of transparency and integrity in the nation’s public sector. The centre has also deployed technological solutions to promote accountability in the nation’s fight against corruption and the strengthening of the criminal justice system. Agi added that Yakubu’s election would bolster CeFTIW’s resolve to combat corruption and promote good governance in the country and across sub-Saharan Africa.

