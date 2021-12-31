Nigerian embassy debunks claims of shortage of passports

The Embassy of Nigeria in Rome, Italy, has debunked claims in recent publications by some national newspapers in which a Nigerian resident claimed that of the three million registered Nigerians in Italy, 1.5 million needed passports.

The publications had alleged that: “One of the problems we are facing as Nigerians living in Italy is acute shortage of Nigerian passports.

“Most times, we go to the embassy to address the problem. What we normally get as a response is the shortage of booklets and backlogs.”

But, the embassy in a statement, observed that it was not unaware of information circulating on social media in which a particular association of Nigerians in Italy, provided divergent information on the statistics of undocumented and documented Nigerians residing in the country, among other issues.

It stated: “The embassy remains the only body in the country that will be able to provide relevant figures on such issues through traditional diplomatic communications with the relevant host government authorities.

“Nigerian organisations are hereby advised to always cross-check with the Mission on such matters in the future, before making such statements.”

The statement points out that the figure of Nigerians resident in the country bandied in the publications as three million was a far cry from the official 113,049 figure by the Italian statistics agency, ISTAT.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...