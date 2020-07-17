Nigerian emerges President-Elect, International Academy of Food Science and Technology

A Nigerian, Prof Charles Aworh, has emerged President-Elect of the International Academy of Food Science and Technology (IAFoST), the Academy Council of the International Union of Food Science and Technology (IUFoST) for the period of 2020-2022.

IAFoST is a statutory component of IUFoST that collectively forms a pool of scientific expertise in food science and technology from which IUFoST draws non-aligned expert advice on scientific matters.

Aworh, who is Chairman Technical Advisory Group (TAG) of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), is also a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award of the Nigerian Institute of Food Science & Technology (NIFST).

His area of research includes post-harvest technology, food processing and biotechnology and he has over 100 scientific publications.

In letter addressed to Prof. Aworh by the Executive Director of IUFoST, Judith Meech on behalf of the Board of Directors, the Union expressed optimism that with Prof. Aworh’s commitment, expertise and fine leadership qualities, there would be continued advancement of the discipline of Food Science and Technology for the betterment of all.

An excited Executive Secretary of TETFund, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, said the Fund was proud to be associated with Prof. Aworh’s achievements whose intellect has contributed immensely to the academic and overall development of the country.

