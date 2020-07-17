News

Nigerian emerges President-Elect, International Academy of Food Science and Technology

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

A Nigerian, Prof Charles Aworh, has emerged President-Elect of the International Academy of Food Science and Technology (IAFoST), the Academy Council of the International Union of Food Science and Technology (IUFoST) for the period of 2020-2022.

IAFoST is a statutory component of IUFoST that collectively forms a pool of scientific expertise in food science and technology from which IUFoST draws non-aligned expert advice on scientific matters.

Aworh, who is Chairman Technical Advisory Group (TAG) of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), is also a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award of the Nigerian Institute of Food Science & Technology (NIFST).

His area of research includes post-harvest technology, food processing and biotechnology and he has over 100 scientific publications.

In letter addressed to Prof. Aworh by the Executive Director of IUFoST, Judith Meech on behalf of the Board of Directors, the Union expressed optimism that with Prof. Aworh’s commitment, expertise and fine leadership qualities, there would be continued advancement of the discipline of Food Science and Technology for the betterment of all.

An excited Executive Secretary of TETFund, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, said the Fund was proud to be associated with Prof. Aworh’s achievements whose intellect has contributed immensely to the academic and overall development of the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Ortom to FG: Declare herdsmen terrorists

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Makurdi

•As army kills two herdsmen, recover assorted weapons, ammunition B enue State Governor Samuel Ortom Saturday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare armed Fulani herdsmen killing innocent people in communities of the state as terrorists, even as the Nigerian Army neutralised two suspected herdsmen who invaded Chembe community in Logo Local Government Area of […]
News

Retirement: National Assembly Commission queries Sani-Omolori for insubordination

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

More trouble for the embattled outgoing Clerk to the National Assembly, Alhaji Mohammed Sani-Omolori as the National Assembly Service Commission Thursday issued him with a query for challenging its decision. The query with Reference No: NASC/CHO/1/2 dated July 16th 2020 and signed by the NASC Executive Chairman, Engr Ahmed Kadi Amshi was received by one […]
News

Budget: Niger Assembly approves N65.5bn for LGs

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

The Niger State House of Assembly yesterday approved the sum of N65.5 billion as local government areas’ budget. The capital vote was to gulp N19, 613, 761,649, while the recurrent expenditure stood at N45, 926,303,467. While it frowned at the yearly N1 billion internally generated revenue (IGR) of the councils, the Assembly passed the N65,540,065,116 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: