Nigerian emerges President-elect of IAFoST

A Nigerian, Prof. Charles Aworh, has emerged President- Elect of the International Academy of Food Science and Technology (IAFoST), the Academy Council of the International Union of Food Science and Technology (IUFoST), for the period of 2020-2022. IAFoST is a statutory component of IUFoST that collectively forms a pool of scientific expertise in food science and technology from which IUFoST draws non-aligned expert advice on scientific matters. Aworh, who is chairman Technical Advisory Group (TAG) of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), is also a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award of the Nigerian Institute of Food Science & Technology (NIFST). His area of research includes post-harvest technology, food processing and biotechnology and he has over 100 scientific publications.
