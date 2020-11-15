Nigerian engineers to flush out quacks in construction industry – National Chairman

The National Chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers, Engr. Aishatu Aliyu Umar has disclosed that civil engineers under her leadership has launched a war to flush all quacks and every unscrupulous element in the construction industry.

Umar stated this during the Investiture of the 4th Chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers Jos Chapter Engr. Beedee Musa Bott, which held in Jos.

She noted that quackery have threatened the lives and properties as well as the image of the engineering family in Nigeria.

“We will champion the war against quacks and every unscrupulous element in the construction industry and how they have threatened lives and properties as well as the image of the Engineering family in Nigeria,” she said.

Engr. Umar added that civil engineers will strive to build a stronger, dynamic and more sustainable profession that will provide foundation for civil engineering innovations with deep technical knowledge especially among young engineers.

“My quest for mentorship of our young engineers cannot be overemphasized, so I plead with the new leadership at all states’ levels to encourage mentorship among our young members with passion to transform visions to actions, courage, to think differently and combat civil engineering problems,” she said.

