Nigerian entertainers who died in 2021

This year has not been all sunshine and roses for the Nigerian entertainment industry as it has lost over 13 of its practitioners including some of its leading lights to the cold hands of death in eight months. AYO OLADIRAN writes

Doris Chima

The veteran actress died on Sunday, August 16, after a long battle with breast cancer. She was 63. The late actress began her movie career in 1994. She had featured in over 50 movies. Best known for her role in ‘Critical Condition 1 & 2’, which was released in 2008, she has also starred in popular movies such as ‘Taboo II’, ‘Sweet Mother’, ‘Divided Love’. Her most recent movie appearance was in ‘My Neighbor’s Hot Wife’, shot in January 2020. The Abia Stateborn actress also featured on some episodes of ‘Tinsel’ in 2019. Ms Chima was a foundation member and a former vice-chairperson of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Lagos State chapter.

Sound Sultan

Popular rapper, Lanre Fasasi, aka Sound Sultan, died on Sunday July 11, 2021. The multi-talented musician and actor lost his battle to cancer of the throat at the age of 44. His elder brother, Dare Fasasi aka Baba Dee, confirmed the sad incident on his Instagram page. He wrote: “To Allah we belong and to him we shall return”. Sound Sultan’s career in show business started in the 90s when he hosted shows to raise money for studio sessions. By 1999, he had won numerous local talent-hunt shows. In 2015, the talented rapper released the rap single ‘Remember’ after a long absence from the music scene. Sound Sultan, in 2009, married Chichi Morah, his longtime girlfriend, with whom he later had three children. He was known for producing a plethora of tracks including his hit single ‘Jagbajantis’ in 2000. After independently releasing other singles and featuring in the hits of other singers, he was signed by Kennis Music.

Folake Aremu (Orisabunmi)

Veteran Yoruba actress, Mrs. Folake Aremu, popularly called Orisabunmi, died on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. Her death, which threw the theatre industry into sadness, was confirmed by a family source. The veteran actress, who hailed from Olla in Kwara State, died at 60 in her residence in Ibadan, Oyo State. Her death came four months after the demise of her ex-husband, Jimoh Aliu, popularly called Aworo, under whose tutelage she rose to prominence in the film industry.

Sadiq Daba

Veteran broadcaster and Nollywood actor Sadiq Daba died on Wednesday March 3, 2021 Daba’s death came after he had battled with leukemia and prostate cancer for years. In 2019, he made the headlines after he sought financial support from the public for his medical upkeep. Daba had an illustrious career in the movie and broadcasting landscapes with strings of awards and recognition. In 2015, he won the ‘Best Actor’ category at the Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA) for his role as Inspector Waziri in ‘October 1’, a movie released in 2014. His last major acting project was on ‘Citation’, a 2020 movie by Kunle Afolayan.

Stanley Okoro

Nolywood actor Stanley Rabbi Okoro’s death at the age of 29 shocked Nigeria entertainment industry. Known for his comedy roles in movies, Okoro died from a suspected case of food poisoning. His death came a day after another actor, Rich Oganiru, died weeks after reports of his ill health went viral. Okoro was one of Nollywood’s fast growing prominent talents, popularly known as Junior Ibu.

Kunle Agboola

The Nollywood producer and record label executive also died in New York at the intensive care unit of the NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. The producer of the popular Yoruba Programme, Idan Irawo, died at 53. Kunle had a long battle with kidney disease before he died. He produced and mastered songs for music giants including Daddy Showkey, Tope Alabi, Sunny Neji, among others. The deceased was the Sound Engineer and Media Officer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), ICB Parish in Brooklyn. He is survived by aged parents, wife, children and siblings.

Racheal Oniga

Veteran actress, Racheal Oniga, died on Friday, July 30, at the age of 64. The Eku, Delta state-born actress, according to the family, died from a heart related issue. Her acting career took off in 1993, and she made her Nollywood debut in the 1996 hit movie ‘Onome.’ Racheal Oniga was known for her roles in movies like, ‘Owo Blow’, ‘Wedding Party’, ‘30 Days in Atlanta’ and the popular series by Wale Adenuga, ‘Super Story’. Her most recent movies include ‘Chief Daddy,’ ‘Royal Hibiscus Hotel’ and ‘My Village People.’ She was survived by three children and several grandchildren.

Abiodun Aleja

The Nollywood actor died on Friday, May 21, following his admission to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) due to an illness. The actor contributed to several Nollywood movies alongside Tunde kelani and Kunle Afolayan.

Bruno Iwuoha

The veteran actor died on Friday, April 10 after battling with diabetes at age 63. The Abia state-born actor died at the National Hospital Abuja where he had been in a coma for about three weeks. Until his death, Iwuoha was a household name in the country’s movie landscape with strings of honours including ‘Best Supporting Actor’ award at the third Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA). He was also a regular face in Nollywood in the early 2000s featuring in movies like ‘World Apart,’ ‘Magic Cap,’ ‘Keeping Close,’ ‘Another Bondage,’ ‘Faces Of Love,’ and ‘Days Of Hatred,’ among others.

Jim Lawson Maduike

The veteran actor died on Saturday, January 9, after complaining of severe body pain. Until his death, the veteran actor was a radio broadcaster, writer, and TV personality. He joined the Nollywood movie industry in 2004 and acted in more than 150 movies.

Ernest Asuzu

Nollywood industry was thrown into mourning following the death of veteran actor Ernest Asuzu on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Asuzu rose to limelight in the 1990s after starring in the Nollywood blockbuster ‘Another Campus Queen.’ His wife Jennifer confirmed the death and revealed that the actor slumped and never woke up. Before his death, the actor battled with stroke amidst personal problems that kept him out of the limelight. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Victor Decker

The actor was found dead in his apartment on Monday, February 15, by his neighbours. His neighbours were said to have broken down the door to his apartment to find his lifeless decomposed body of the 72 year old actor while the cause of his death remains unknown.

David Mela

Before his death, David Mela was a fast-rising actor. He died from an undisclosed ailment on Monday, January 11.

Dan Nkoloagu

The veteran actor died on January 22, and his death was confirmed by his son who wrote on his Facebook page “It was a black Friday for us yesterday, as my dad left us without saying goodbye.” The actor was known for his role of playing native doctor in many Igbo movies.

Ify Onwuemene

Nollywood star, Ify Onwuemene, battled with endometrial cancer for years. She died on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. The news of her passing away was announced by her colleague, Gloria Anozie Young, via her Facebook page. She also narrated how the movie star spent a lot of money trying to get treatment. Onwuemene has been in the industry for over two decades. She became famous in her role as Sam Loco’s first wife in the 1990s popular TV drama series ‘Everyday People.’

Obama DMW Habeeb

Uthman, also known as Obama DMW, is a known affiliate of Davido and has been regularly around him since 2017. On Tuesday, June 29, 2021, Obama drove himself to Ever Care Hospital in Lekki to complain of breathing difficulties. He was admitted at the hospital and unfortunately died a few hours later. Obama DMW was also a music executive cum artistes manager, and founded his music label Obama Music Worldwide (OMW). Obama DMW at the time of death was the second close associate of Davido, who has died in the last year. In December 2020, Davido’s bodyguard Tijani Olamilekan, aka TeeJay, died after a battle with an illness.

Lala

Nigerian singer Alayande Lola Oladapo Quam also known as Lala is dead. According to a post shared by his brother, Alayande Tunde Adisa on Facebook, the music star died on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. He, however, did not disclose the cause of his death. Lala became popular after he released his hit single, ‘Idi Nla’ which featured the late rap star, Dagrin.

Like this: Like Loading...