Nigerian equities ranked best investment asset class

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Equity market of Nigerian Exchange (NGX) has been ranked as the best investment asset class to hedge against inflation from August 2020 to August 2021.

 

Financial Derivatives  Company (FDC) disclosed this in inflation vs investment return data released over the weekend for August 2021.

 

Among the four asset classes tracked by FDC, Nigerian equities emerged the best hedge against inflation on a year on year (y-o-y) basis. The data showed that NGX topped the list as it records y-o-y return of 54.85 per cent against inflation rate of 17.38 per cent.

 

It added that Nigerian equity investors’ return beats inflation by 37.47 per cent.

 

The data  indicated that US equities performance stood at 29.2 per cent; real estate 15.08 per cent and Treasury Bills rates offered 6.8 per cent. Recall that the Nigerian equities market was named the best-performing stock market in 2020 with over 50 per cent gain.

 

 

 

 

 

