Business

Nigerian equity market rebounds by N379bn

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Bullish sentiment returned to the equity market on the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. on Friday, following investors’ interest stocks of Zenith Bank and MTN Nigeria which made it the first gain of the week.

Specifically, the market capitalization garnered N379.16 billion or 1.04 per cent to close at N27.162 trillion from N26.78 trillion on Thursday.

Also, the All-Share Index advanced by 703.11 points or 1.04 per cent to close at 50.370.25 against 49,667.14 achieved on Thursday.

Accordingly, the year-to-date returns increased to 17.92 per cent.

Overall, the market was positive with 25 gainers relative to 13 losers.

Union Bank drove the gainers’ chart in percentage terms by 10 per cent to close at N5.50 per share.

Multiverse Mining & Exploration followed with a gain of 9.94 per cent to close at N1.88, while UCAP rose by 9.90 per cent to close at N11.10 per share.

Transcorp went up by 9.80 per cent to close at N1.12, while Nigerian Exchange Group (NGXGroup) appreciated by 9.75 per cent to close at N21.95 per share.
On the other hand, PZ Plc led the losers’ chart in percentage terms by 9.5 per cent to close at N8.50 per share.

Caverton Offshore Support Group followed with 9.09 per cent to close at N1 per share.

Wema Bank shed 8.36 per cent to close at N3.29 while Academy Press lost 7.50 per cent to close at N1.85 per share, while Courtville Business Solutions declined by 8.98 per cent to close at 40k per share, respectively.

Also, the total volume traded rose by 24.8 per cent to 254.77 million units valued at N2.81 billion and exchanged in 4,905 deals.

Transactions in the shares of LivingTrust Mortgage Bank topped the activity chart with 50 million shares valued at N60 million.

Zenith Bank followed with 22.7 million shares worth N459.26 million, while Flour Mills of Nigeria traded 18.85 million shares valued at N575.08 million.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) traded 15.56 million shares valued at N108.14 million, while First Bank of Nigeria Holdings transacted 15.24 million shares worth N164 million.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

COVID-19: Total deepens intervention with $3.2m

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Total E&P Nigeria Limited has highlighted its COVID- 19 interventions, which complemented government’s efforts to contain the pandemic.   The company at an interactive session with the media at the weekend explained that it made massive interventions because it sees Nigeria as home and likes to identify with communities where it operates.   Total explained […]
Business

Coronation Insurance posts N13.26bn premium in Q3

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Coronation Insurance Plc has announced its unaudited financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020, recoding a Written Premium (GWP) of N13.26 billion.   A statement by the firm stated that the GWP represented a five per cent growth compared to same period in 2019.   A feat the firm said it sustained by […]
Business

NIBSS: Mobile transfers hit N2.9trn in six months

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Bank customers in the country transferred a total of N2.9 trillion over mobile devices in the last six months, New Telegraph has learnt. The six months record is N100 billion less than the N3 trillion total transfers made in the 12 months of last year.   According to statistics released by the Nigeria Inter- Bank […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica