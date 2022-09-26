News

Nigerian event professionals to go global with TEIC5.0

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comments Off on Nigerian event professionals to go global with TEIC5.0

All is set for a global and exceptional industry gathering that will bring together event professionals at the Event Industry Conference (TEIC) to enable them truly think and see outside the box, said the organisers, Association of Professional Party Organisers and Event Managers of Nigeria (APPOEMN).

The two-day hybrid global conference in its 5th edition, which has the theme: “Globalisation: See Outside the Box to Think Outside the Box”, holds September 27 to 28, at Sheba Centre Mobolaji Bank- Anthony, Ikeja Lagos and Whitestone Billings Way, Ikeja Lagos, respectively.

Speaking on TEIC, APPOEMN President Mrs. Adefunke Kuyoro, said there was no better time for the organisation to go global. She said: “Events have always been a part of our culture, but in the recent past, it has received a sudden boost. “There is a desire to mix international growing trends with the existing tradition.

“This is also evidenced by the increase in the coverage received from print and social media, hence the need for an association.”

 

TEIC Chairperson and APPOEMN Public Relations Director, Bose Abisagboola, expressed hope that the conference will provide a conducive atmosphere for the bonding experience and sharing of knowledge, in a relaxed environment that enables event professionals maximise.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Anti-graft: FG to adopt non-conviction forfeiture in 2022- PACAC scribe, Prof. Radda

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

…Corruption rife in EFCC – Fusika (SAN) The Executive Secretary of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Sadiq Isah Radda, has said that the various anti-graft agencies in the country will recover assets of corrupt persons in 2022, using the non-conviction assets base forfeiture provisions. This is as he bemoaned the absence of […]
News Top Stories

How Wike’s calculated moves further unsettle PDP

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

‘Labour Party, major attraction to Wike based on growing acceptability’ As the reconciliatory team of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), continues to find ways to settle the differences between the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, it will only take a miracle to reconcile both politicians. The recent comments credited […]
News

Coup wave enters 2022 as soldiers arrest Burkina Faso’s President

Posted on Author Reporter

  Burkina Faso’s President Roch Marc Christian Kabore has been arrested. On Monday, mutinous soldiers declared that his government failed to support them during a deadly insurgency. Heavy gunfire was heard Sunday night near Kabore’s residence, Ouagadougou, the capital Armoured vehicles in the fleet of the president are riddled with bullets. One had bloodstains. Kabore […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica