Nigerian event professionals to go global with TEIC5.0

All is set for a global and exceptional industry gathering that will bring together event professionals at the Event Industry Conference (TEIC) to enable them truly think and see outside the box, said the organisers, Association of Professional Party Organisers and Event Managers of Nigeria (APPOEMN).

The two-day hybrid global conference in its 5th edition, which has the theme: “Globalisation: See Outside the Box to Think Outside the Box”, holds September 27 to 28, at Sheba Centre Mobolaji Bank- Anthony, Ikeja Lagos and Whitestone Billings Way, Ikeja Lagos, respectively.

Speaking on TEIC, APPOEMN President Mrs. Adefunke Kuyoro, said there was no better time for the organisation to go global. She said: “Events have always been a part of our culture, but in the recent past, it has received a sudden boost. “There is a desire to mix international growing trends with the existing tradition.

“This is also evidenced by the increase in the coverage received from print and social media, hence the need for an association.”

TEIC Chairperson and APPOEMN Public Relations Director, Bose Abisagboola, expressed hope that the conference will provide a conducive atmosphere for the bonding experience and sharing of knowledge, in a relaxed environment that enables event professionals maximise.

