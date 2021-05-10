Nigerian Exchange delists 11 Plc

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has notified the market and investing public that the entire share capital of 11 Plc has been delisted from the Daily Official List of the NGX.

The exchange in a statement noted that the delisting of the entire issued share capital of 11 Plc followed its shareholders’ approval.

Shareholders of 11Plc (formerly Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc) had last year approved to the company’s proposals to voluntarily delist from the NGX.

The approval was part of the resolution at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) held in Abuja. The shareholders also approved the transfer of the real estate portfolio of the oil company to a wholly owned subsidiary, 11 Hospitality Limited.

The meeting also approved distribution of N2.975 billion as cash dividend for the 2019 business year, representing a dividend per share of N8.25. The board of directors of 11 Plc had said that sequel to its meeting held on February 27, 2020, it consid- 26 ered and approved the proposals for the oil firm to voluntarily exit from the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

In a statement obtained from the NSE, the company noted that its decision to exit the Nigerian bourse would be subject to shareholders’ approval at the AGM.

In line with the NGX rules, shareholders of the company have a 90-day window on voluntary delisting to decide on the exit plan to offer shareholders.

In addition to this, the oil company also seeks to restructure the company’s business by transferring its real estate unit to 11 Hospitality Limited, the new subsidiary of the company, for optimum return on investment, whilst 11 Plc will concentrate more on the downstream sector of its business.

