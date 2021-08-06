Nigerian export: ‘Restrictions pushing India ahead of China’

Following recent dominance by India as regards being Nigeria’s biggest export destination, a professor of economics at the University of Uyo, Emmanuel Onwioduokit, has disclosed that restriction of movement of goods and people from China to Nigeria accounts for the dull trade between the two countries in the four quarters of last year. Although he said trade between Nigeria and China was just now recovering, he, however, pointed out that it seemed China was doing more than Nigeria to push its products out. “This is what you are seeing in the NBS data.

Nigeria is not working hard to export. Production has infact, slowed down since the pandemic. “It is time for Nigeria to rise up to the task and boost local production so it can get back into the export market.” Recent reports by NBA revealed that India again emerged the highest export destination for Nigerian goods in the first quarter of 2021. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics shows that more than 16 per cent (N488.1 billion) worth of export goods from Nigeria went to India. Ironically, China that Nigeria imports most of its goods from, occupied the bottom third position, receiving only 6.54 per cent of Nigeria’s exports.

Netherlands received 5.50 per cent of Nigeria’s exports during the quarter under review, France received 4.59 per cent. Conversely, in the quarter under review, China emerged the highest import destination for Nigeria, while India occupied the fourth position on the import list. Nigeria imported 29.34 per cent (N2 trillion) worth of goods from China, while importing 8.60 per cent worth of goods from India. Out of N2.9 trillion export earn-ings, (29.79 per cent) China got a whopping N2 trillion, leaving Netherlands, France and India, combined with only N900 billion.

According to NBS, exports by section revealed that Nigeria exported mainly mineral products, valued at N2.5 trillion, or 85.52 per cent of the total export value. This was followed by vehicles, aircraft and parts (N180.5 billion or 6.21 per cent) and vegetable products (N82.3 billion or 2.83 per cent). The trend of India maintaining the highest export destination for Nigeria also played out in quarters 1, 3 and 4, 2020. In Q1’20, Nigeria exported 16.79 per cent worth of goods to India, while exporting 6.54 per cent worth of goods to China. In Q3, Nigeria exported 16.73 per cent worth of goods to India, China was not among the top five export destinations.

Also, in Q4,20, Nigeria exported 17.12 per cent worth of goods to India, China was not even among Nigeria’s top five export destinations for that quarter. Globally, transportation of goods to and from China was challenged by the coronavirus pandemic that broke out between December 2019 and January 2020. Consequently, there was global restriction of movement of goods and services from China. Nigeria officially closed its borders to movement in March 2020 to stem the influx and spread of the pandemic. Experts have posited that the COVID-19 pandemic contributed partly to the widening trade imbalance between Nigeria and China between 2020 and 2021. Nigeria’s major export, crude oil, has faced a lot of challenge with price and supply fluctuations, making it difficult for the country to earn as much as it earned from the product in 2012. The country has also not been able to diversify its exports effectively and apart from a few raw agricultural produce, there is no main export commodity to attract foreign exchange earnings.

