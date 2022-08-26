Business

Nigerian exporters tasked on non-oil products for GDP growth

The Federal Government through the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has urged Nigerians to pay more attention to non-oil exports to restore the country’s dwindling economy. The Executive Director of NEPC, Dr Ezra Yakusak, made this plea during a visit to the council’s regional office in Jos, Plateau State, recently. Yakusak, who stressed that non-oil exports could restore Nigeria’s economy, called on the public to focus more on the sector. He said: “Early this year, NEPC launched a campaign called export for survival and the campaign is a clarion call to all Nigerians to invest massively in non-oil export as a means to survive.

“If you want Nigeria to change, if you want Nigeria to survive, If you want to see this country economically viable, we have to embark on non-oil export because that’s the only way we can get our foreign exchange. “That’s the only way we can generate employment; that’s the only way we can develop our industries; that’s the only way we can make Nigeria economically great again. Export for survival.” Also, Yakusak symphatised with potato farmers over the recent potato blight disease, which ravaged farms and left farmers with immense losses. Recall that New Telegraph had reported that 2,000 Plateau State farmers lost their potato farms worth N18 billion to blight disease. The state Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Hosea Istifanus Finangwal, confirmed the incident when delegates from the National Root Crops Research Institute, Umudike, paid him a courtesy visit in Jos, recently.

According to him, out of 150,000 hectares cultivated land, about 52,000 hectares were infected with blight, which makes 2,000 farmers lose N18 billion worth of potatoes. To avoid such an unpleasant situation in the future, Yakusak encouraged farmers to adopt good agricultural practices. He said: “You know most of these cases occur due to lack of good agricultural practices. “We call it GAP and our regional office here has been doing good agricultural practices. “There are basic forms of agriculture practices that we need to practice, which when done most of these cases will be completely eliminated.

“So, we organised capacity building for these farmers, and that’s what we are doing,” Yakusak noted. Speaking on NEPC’s “One state, one product” initiative, the executive director said the programme was part of Federal Government’s efforts to boost export and diversify the economy. Meanwhile, Irish potato has been selected in Plateau State for NEPC’s ‘One State, One Product’ initiative.

 

