Nigerian factor makes locally madeshoes expensive –Chibuzor Bosah

The first impression when one meets Chibuzor Felix Bosah is that he is either an entertainer or a business mogul fit for the boardroom. But he is a proud shoe designer. This is the reason he is often referred to as the only stylish Nigerian shoemaker. Bosah, the CEO of ‘PUSHXCLUSIVE’ shoe brand is not the apprenticetrained shoe designer. He traded his Computer Science knowledge for making bespoke men’s shoes. With a long list of celebrity fan base, Chibuzor Bosah’s shoe line, Pushxclusive is currently the rave for the elite, music/ movie stars and ex-governors. His shoe line may be one of Nigeria’s biggest exports and in future, may become African ‘Italian’ shoe to look out for. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, he speaks about the prevalent challenges facing shoe making business in Nigeria and the dreams he hopes his shoe brand will attain in 10 years

Has anyone called you a shoemaker before? Did you feel bad?

Calling me a shoe maker is actually quite accurate; we just have been used to the notion of shoe makers being compared to as street hawkers, who probably fix a thing a two when one has shoe issues.

Shoe maker, shoe cobbler, shoe designer are all right terms and no! I don’t particularly feel bad because that’s what we are.

There is a difference between a shoemaker and a cobbler. What is the difference and which best describes what you do?

Well, there’s a thin line. A shoemaker is one who crafts designs to reality and covers everything footwear A Cobbler on the other hand is one who amends shoes. But he also sometimes can produce. I’m neither of them.

I’m a footwear designer. But my venture falls under incorporation of shoe making and cobbling, mostly shoe making and general shoe care.

At what point in your life did it occur to you that shoe making is what you must do to stay happy and make money?

Shoe making was never a thing I resorted to as a must-do profession in order to stay happy or be happy. It’s a passion and venture I stumbled into with God’s divine direction and the need to change the industry.

But, yes, it makes me happy seeing the sartorial needs of men are met, and providing the level of standard expected is definitely a good feeling, though we are still learning and always trying to improve on that.

Well, for the money part, I figured hey, this could be the next big thing the industry will experience in boosting the economy. So, why not make it a profitable venture by focusing on what men desire, “to be and stay stylish” No one ever discovers what they can do until opportunity presents itself.

Well, I would speak for myself. Designing shoes wasn’t taught, or a skill acquired, it was innate! I was an artist in my earlier years hence that paved the way for my designing prowess to come to fruition. And opportunity came forth and shoe designing began.

How long have you been a shoe designer now?

I have been a shoe designer for 10 years and counting.

What inspired the debut of pushxclusive shoe brand?

The debut of Pushxclusive was inspired by God and my passion for a c q u i r i n g credible footwears and also the need to change the perception of fashion oriented individuals towards our home made products and to ultimately place the Nigerian shoe industry on the world map.

How did you come about the brand name?

The brand name came through God to be honest. I kept hitting walls trying to come up with a name that’s catchy and trendy. After all said and done, I went to God in prayers in need of direction as how to go about it, hence the word “PUSH” sufficed, and unknown to me it meant “Pray Until Something Happens”, so in other words I prayed until PUSH happened!

Is designing shoes a hobby or a talent or just a skill you learned to make ends meet?

I would say it is a mix of all of the above. Persistency can only be achieved if there’s a mix of hobby,talent and skill especially in this part of the world.

For a while, it seems you shied away from social circle, media especially. What happened?

Well, running a business in Nigeria isn’t for the meek, and part of the journey is after much failures and downtimes, you sit back and re-strategize. Regardless of how long that may take, the point is to get right back up and ‘PUSH XCLUSIVELY’, so we are back and better ‘smiles’

Do you still make shoes and at what scale now?

Oh yes! We have incorporated different designs over the years and still very much in existence and operational at a high level. We still run the original bespoke services and MTM/MTO but not limited to these.

There are so many challenging factors surrounding many businesses in Nigeria.

What is the most persistent in the shoe making business?

To name a few, which there are a lot, I would say 1. Inflation rates: This has be-come very bothersome as raw materials are at an insanely high rate and in Nigeria whatever goes up never comes down sadly. As a result of problem 1, there’s now scarcity of quality raw materials. To maintain relevance in the industry is to always have capital to stock up when there’s availability. Nigerians!!! Yes Nigerians have at large accepted the made in Nigerian initiative and many have saddled along, but we really are our own problems!

The notion that anything made in Nigeria must be extremely cheap has affected supplies of quality raw materials. When a product is sold at N40,000 and it is seen as high end and too pricey without much consideration as to the crafts adroitness, inflation, no steady power supply, cost of raw materials, machinery, then work force! Before one even talks of profit, these factors are steadily affecting shoe makers.

And as a result, many of them resort to inferior raw materials just to stay afloat which at the end of the day ruins their brands standards. Nigerians scream you aren’t Gucci nor Louis Vuitton, but forgetting that every successful brand today started from the bottom! God help us.

As an online business, it’s tough making much sales as a result of not just the saturation, as I make standardized footwear’s, but the high rate of scam business pages.

To convince a client to initiate a deposit seems tougher as the days go by, because almost everyone has a story to tell about being duped by an online vendor. Hence clients shy away.

There was a time your shoe brand was a hot cake among celebrities. Is it still the same? Can you tell us some of the celebrities that like your brand?

The truth is good things aren’t concealable!

Quality always suffices, hence those with great eyes tend to identify, plus I was a model before now and knew quite a number of celebrities.

Well, a lot has changed not just in the fashion and shoe industry but at large, so everything isn’t as it used to be but it’s now not just limited to celebrities but international celebrities as well.

The NBA star, Victor Oladipo of the Miami heat, vector the Viper, praise, UTI, Dare art Alade, Ice Prince, Jesse Jagz, Charles Ujomu and a lot of others.

Being in the shoe making business for more than a decade, what are the lessons learned and things you changed to suit the Nigerian taste?

There are a tonnes of lessons learned. I learnt customer purchasing behaviour through the hard way. I learnt market saturation isn’t always a threat if you know what it is you are doing. Sales is all about content creation with specific targeting.

And most importantly keep Pushing through the stormy days, months, years.

And also very important, one cannot satisfy every customer!

Never give your products out with promises of cash returns or Referal promises. These and much more!

I structured Pushxclusive shoe brand to be a dynamic shoe making brand. Innovating and reshaping to constantly satisfy trend seekers and not stick at all times to conventional methods. A little spice up here and there.

Have you ever taken your shoe collection abroad to compete with other brands or compare with foreign brands?

Not personally yet but on the feet of a lot of clients, friends and a store in the United Kingdom, yes!

In fact, there has been arguments that they were internationally made. Well, the objective was always world class standards. So, I would expect nothing less.

Where do you want to see your shoe brand in the next 10 years?

In the next 10 years! Hmmm! Full structured setup of stores locally (inter and intra states) with a wide range of designs and an unending demand internationally for every PushXclusive.

And also stores internationally representing the motherland’s richness in adroitness of shoe designers!

Possible franchise as well and lots of international collaborations. All these are my dreams.

Back in 2015, one of your dreams aside making good shoes was to play professional Basketball. Do you still play or has the dream died?

I play but not professionally, just for leisure and fitness for now. The sport graced us with small injuries. So competitive basketball has been reduced.

Tell us a little about you..

My name is Bosah Chibuzor Felix. I have a Bsc in Computer Science from Lagos State University. I went to Saint Gregory’s College Ikoyi, Lagos for my secondary school and I am from Anambra State.

