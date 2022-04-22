Business

Nigerian farmers urge replication of ABP nationwide

With food crisis looming nationwide amid insecurity and the Ukraine conflict, Nigerian farmers under the umbrella of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) have urged the Federal Government to spread the coverage of the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), a food production project of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to every state of the country following its success recorded in rice and maize production.

The local farmers believe that extending the agric intervention project nationwide will act as a buffer for the realisation of abundant food sufficiency and security at a period agriculture is facing daunting challenges amid worsening insecurity. According to the association, although the country is said to be deficient in the two commodities (rice and maize), production has increased significantly through ABP given to its members. AFAN lamented that seeds, fertiliser and other inputs for crop production have become too expensive, and that escalating assistance to members through the ABP scheme is not only desirable, but also expedient for the country.

“Without such assistance, most farmers, due to financial constraints, would only recycle grains as seeds, avoid use of fertiliser and agro-chemicals and would do manual tillage, planting and weeding with resultant poor yields,” it said. The National President of AFAN, Mudi Farouk Rabiu, explained that AFAN was looking forward to ABP covering every state in Nigeria, so as to empower more farmers to benefit from the intervention fund. According to him, CBN’s prompt intervention in the rice and maize commodity has been positive and the country needs to replicate this nationwide to guarantee food sufficiency. Chairman, Oyo state chapter of AFAN, John Olateru, bemoaned the cost of inputs for the 2022 planting season, saying it was higher and will affect the output later in the year.

“Prices of chemicals are now more than triple of what they used to be; the same for fertilisers, while land preparation has gone from N5,000 to between N12,000 and N15,000 per hectare. “The cost of cultivating farmlands has gone out of control, and this will affect the prices of the items that will be planted,” Olateru stated. A maize breeder at the Institute of Agricultural Research and Training, Prof. Samuel Olakojo, said improved seeds and new production technologies would boost productivity of farmers and ensure closing the production gap. He noted that in the face of financial constraints of smallholder farmers in the country, and unwillingness of financial institutions to advance loans to farmers individually, the ABP scheme of the Federal Government should be made more elaborate and all-encompassing so that more maize and other grain farmers could participate.

This, he explained, was a national investment that would pay off in terms of food suffi-ciency and employment opportunities, while feeding industries with raw materials, in the long run. Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently disclosed that it would finance the cultivation of 600,000 hectares of grains in the 2022 wet season farming. The partnership between CBN and Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN) through ABP produced a total of 300 metric tonnes in 2021, which were displayed in 12 pyramids and released to the market through allocations to food and agro-allied stakeholders. The governor of the bank, Godwin Emefilele, said: “As we prepare for another wet season programme, the Central Bank of Nigeria is committed to financing over 600,000 hectares. Our strategy is hinged on improving productivity by providing more funding for the anchors to enable them to utilise high quality inputs and good agronomic practices to boost output.”

 

