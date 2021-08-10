Nigerian female startups dominate mentorship programme

OBJECTIVE

Twenty-five African female- founded tech startups have been selected for the second edition of The Future is Female Mentorship Programme. This is a PR and communications mentorship programme dedicated exclusively to African female tech founders.

Out of the 25 selected, Nigeria has the highest number of participants at eight.

The programme, according to Africa Business Communities report, was launched by C. Moore Media, International Public Relations (CMM), a New York-headquartered PR agency focusing on the US, UK, and African markets, on Africa Day in 2020.

The report said: “The 2021 participants include eight from Nigeria.

They include Joanne Osuchukwu of Hlink, Ifedolapo Lawal of Afrinovate Technology, Adaobi Eneh of RoboRep, Ibironke Yekinni of Testify, Wunmi Akinsola of Fashtracker, Olarenwaju Erogbogbo of Doing Good Work in Africa, Kosi Ejieji of MyChassis, and Tale Alimi of Owoafara. South Africa has five representatives, consisting of Thato Schermer from Zoie Health, Gugu Kheswa of Hello Africa Travel, Joshna Nagar of APJ Technologies, Siyanda Mpambani from Pink Torque Projects, and Noxolo Fani of Platform Excel. Rwanda has two representatives – Nisingizwe Joselyn of Smart Ikigega Project and Eva Barasa of Valley Hub, while Kenya will be represented by Nancy Passiany of Veesh Africa and Cathy Chepkemboi of Tushop.

Also on the list is Prisca Magori and Tenten Explore (Tanzania); Marly Diallo, BRT Energy (Guinea); Selma Ndi Ekfvei, Data Girl Technologies (Cameroon), Fatou Gning, Amal Crowdfunding (Senegal); Heba Eldessouky,

As Good As New (Egypt); Rebecca Nanono, Shetechtive (Uganda); Nadege Bolingo, Connecticut Institute for Social Entrepreneurship (DRC); and Setsabile Mkhabela, Boast-ID (Eswatini).

When businesses worldwide were reeling from the effects of the global pandemic, CMM says it wanted to help the least supported group, early-stage startups led by Africa female tech founders.

In this second edition, the Program received 180 applications from 26 different African countries translating to a 30 per cent increase compared to the applications received in the inaugural edition.

CMM launched the programme last year to give back to the female entrepreneurs and founders in the African tech scene when businesses around the world were reeling from the effects of the pandemic.

It was created to support African female tech founders who often are unsupported in the male-dominated tech world.

The inaugural programme saw 12 female-led startups, including Movemeback.com, Easy Matatu, RPA nuggets, and others, selected from a pool of just under 140 applications from 18 African countries to take part in the threemonth program.

Participants are provided with the PR and communications insights, knowledge and skills needed to gain visibility and grow their business.

