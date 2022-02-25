Arts & Entertainments

Nigerian filmmaker Victor Okhai gets new appointment

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comments Off on Nigerian filmmaker Victor Okhai gets new appointment

Seasoned producer, scriptwriter, cinematographer, director and film consultant, Victor Okhai, has been appointed Head Judge of the eighth Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs), billed to hold later this year in Lagos, Nigeria. Africa Magic, the continent’s leading provider of local entertainment content made the announcement on Tuesday. Okhai is the current National President of the Directors’ Guild of Nigeria (DGN), founder and Director of IN-Short Film Festival and a member of The Nigerian Oscar Selection Committee (NOSC). Speaking on Mr. Okhai’s appointment, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola said: “We are delighted to have Mr. Okhai head the nomination and judging process for the eighth edition of the AMVCAs.

He brings decades worth of knowledge and experience in the local and international film and TV industry to this critical role. We are certain his involvement in this edition will further reaffirm the AMVCAs’ commitment to professionalism in recognizing and showcasing exceptional works on the continent.”

Okhai is a board member of the African Film Consortium (AFC) and the Mokolo project, an Africa film database supported by the German foreign Ministry and a member of the National Advisory Committee on film development in Nigeria to the Nigeria Film Corporation. Commenting on his appointment as Head Judge, Mr. Okhai said: “I am delighted to be appointed Head Judge of the AMVCA for 2022.

It is in my view, the most credible and the most glamorous award ceremony on the continent today. You, the viewers, will have a voice in the judging process, experienced industry practitioners will be on the jury and above all, Deloitte will verify and audit the process to guarantee the integrity of the awards. Winning the AMVCA is the ultimate badge of honour and recognition for excellence and hard work.” Submissions for the eighth edition closed Friday, January 28, 2022 and nominees will be announced on a special broadcast on Africa Magic channels in March.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Miss World Organisers Postpone Final Ceremony After 23 Beauty Queens Test Positive For COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  The final of the Miss World competition has been postponed after 23 of the beauty queens were struck down with COVID-19, the Daily Mail of UK reported on Friday. The beauty pageant was due to take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Friday, presented by Peter Andre. But just hours before the 70th […]
Arts & Entertainments

From Talent to Trafficking: The Conviction of R. Kelly

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

American singer, R. Kelly has been found guilty of sexually abusing women, boys and girls for decades. The disgraced music star was convicted on Monday, September 27 on all nine counts including racketeering and violations of the Mann Act, which prohibits the transport of “any woman or girl” across state lines for any “immoral purpose.” […]
Arts & Entertainments

Excitement as Bariga Open Academy Foundation Programme holds first graduation ceremony

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Footprints of David Art Foundation and Maker Room Limited have announced the date for the graduation and award of diplomas to the first set of students from the Bariga Open Academy Foundation Programme. It is a one year Foundation Programme in Digital Media – 3D/Digital Art content creation – under the Open Academy System currently […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica