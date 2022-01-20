News

Nigerian Fintech P2Vest Records 100,000 Users on its platform

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The P2vest lending platform offers quick disbursement of loans and flexible payback plan where people can begin to have an ecosystem of lending and borrowing.

P2vest Technology Limited, today announced that its peer-to-peer lending application, P2Vest has hit 100,000 users with access to quick loans. This achievement underscores the organisations’ role in transforming the way people access credit and lend money by bringing borrowers and lenders together.

The foremost peer-to- peer lending platform has over the past 15 months used technology to serve its users with quick disbursement of loans and flexible payback plan. To bridge the gap of access, P2Vest connects authorized lenders with borrowers, while helping them take control of their debt, grow their businesses, and invest for the future.

According to the Founder and CEO of P2vest Technology, Mr Austin Abolusoro, ‘’Our goal at P2vest is to build a platform that delivers on ease of access to credit while also building a credit history.

“Our approach is different, we are using Artificial Intelligence to ensure credit worthy Nigerians have access to quick loans. Since we launched, we have provided access to quick loans to over 105,000 Nigerians.

“This is a big achievement for us as we have availed people the chance to access loans for their different needs like setting up of businesses, house renovations, Car loans, paying rent, school loan, medical bills on the platform faster and without delay. While also creating an opportunity for people to borrow more as long as they continue to pay back.”

The fast rise of fintech Industries and massive digital transformation in the provision of financial services has brought about the sharing economy- a new model of consumption, sharing, collaboration between individuals of goods, services, resources, with or without monetary exchanges via dedicated platforms. With the adoption of the sharing economy technology by businesses, the model which has grown in leaps and bounds allows for the peer-to-peer economy to thrive as they cut out the role of third parties. Users on P2Vest can borrow money and also lend to others and make some interest.

About:
Founded in 2020, P2vest is a peer-to-peer lending platform known for providing lending solutions for lenders and borrowers through its platform.

Utilising technology, P2vest is committed to ease of access to credit for borrowers and ensuring competitive returns for lenders.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Senate: No hope of stable electricity in Nigeria soon

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Minister confesses stagnation of $5.8bn Mambilla project The upper chamber of the National Assembly, yesterday, dashed the hopes of millions of Nigerians to experience stable electricity supply in the country. The Senate said that going by the gross underfunding of the sector by the Federal Government, the power sector may remain in its current epileptic […]
News

APC Progressives Women Extols Buni’s Leadership

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni has been commended to holding forth inspite of the high tide hitting the party from some quarters. The commendations came from members of Progressives Women Congress who had their National […]
News

Opportunity to win N1m in Ayadecare healthcare Scheme

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Cross River State Government is calling on the general public, the members of calabar Municipality Council to attend the Activation of Cross River State Healthcare Insurance Scheme aka. Ayadecare on the 14th of December, 2021 at Primary Healthcare Centre Big-qua, Calabar by 10am. The Ayade Care Scheme is a health insurance scheme aimed at providing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica