Nigerian fintech platform secures $3.5m seed round

Nigerian fintech platform, Okra, has secured a $3.5m seed raise. The round was led by U.S.- based Susa Ventures, with participation from existing investors, TLcom Capital and newly joined Accenture Ventures. This comes just under a year from closing its $1 million pre-seed round with only TLcom Capital participating in the round. This brings Okra’s total funding at seed to $4.5 million. The capital will be deployed to expand Okra’s data infrastructure across Nigeria. Founded by Fara Ashiru Jituboh and David Petersidein in January 2020, Okra’s open finance platform is the digital transformation tool for businesses in Africa and its API enables developers and businesses to build personalised digital services and fintech products for customers.

Since launch, the fintech infrastructure company has provided its services to high calibre financial institutions, startups, and government agencies including Interswitch, Access Bank, uLesson, Aella App (YC W17) and over 100 digital-first platforms. In just under one year from launch, the fintech infrastructure company has seen an average month-on-month API call growth of 281 per cent. In addition, the company has analyzed 20M+ transactions and analyzed over 5.5M transaction lines in March 2021 alone. Jituboh, Okra co-founder and CEO/CTO said: “We build the tools that businesses need to achieve full digital transformation and we are excited to be welcoming some highly strategic global investors as we scale our Open Finance-asa- Service operations.

The opportunities to collaborate and grow together are significant and we are now in a strong position to continue to build and scale in the African, and global API space.” On his part, David Peterside, Okra co-founder and COO said: “The companies that will dominate the business landscape over the next decade are prioritizing a digital-first experience for their customers today — and will leverage data & personalization to win market share over time. We share the same vision on Open Finance in Africa and are excited to be working closely with the team at Susa. Having Accenture Ventures join us at Seed stage speaks volumes about our team’s ability to execute at a global scale.” Leading the round, San Francisco-based Susa Ventures is known as one of the premium seed stage funds in Silicon Valley with notable early investments including Robinhood, Flexport, Andela and Fast. Susa is also known for co-investing with top tier firms like Peter Theil’s Founders Fund, Index Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, GV (Google Ventures), General Catalyst, Andreessen Horowitz, & Accel Partners. Susa’s General Partners include Chad Byers, who is the son of Brook Byers, a founding member of Kleiner Perkins; Leo Polovets, ex-LinkedIn and Google engineer; and Seth Berman, who was previously the VP of marketing at luxury good company Richemont (CFR:VX) — owners of Cartier, Montblanc, Piaget, etc.

Seth Berman, General Partner at Susa added: “We’re thrilled to partner with Okra as they enable developers across the African continent to transform digital financial services. We’re blown away by the quality of Okra’s team, pace of development, and the excitement from the customers building on their API.” Omobola Johnson, Senior Partner at TLcom Capital and Former Minister of ICT in Nigeria noted: “We have consistently been impressed with Fara’s technical depth and expertise, which when combined with the entrepreneurial acumen she and David bring to the company leaves us confident that they are building Africa’s most stable and robust API infrastructure. TLcom is delighted to continue partnering with Okra.”

