Business

Nigerian fintech platform secures $3.5m seed round

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

Nigerian fintech platform, Okra, has secured a $3.5m seed raise. The round was led by U.S.- based Susa Ventures, with participation from existing investors, TLcom Capital and newly joined Accenture Ventures. This comes just under a year from closing its $1 million pre-seed round with only TLcom Capital participating in the round. This brings Okra’s total funding at seed to $4.5 million. The capital will be deployed to expand Okra’s data infrastructure across Nigeria. Founded by Fara Ashiru Jituboh and David Petersidein in January 2020, Okra’s open finance platform is the digital transformation tool for businesses in Africa and its API enables developers and businesses to build personalised digital services and fintech products for customers.

Since launch, the fintech infrastructure company has provided its services to high calibre financial institutions, startups, and government agencies including Interswitch, Access Bank, uLesson, Aella App (YC W17) and over 100 digital-first platforms. In just under one year from launch, the fintech infrastructure company has seen an average month-on-month API call growth of 281 per cent. In addition, the company has analyzed 20M+ transactions and analyzed over 5.5M transaction lines in March 2021 alone. Jituboh, Okra co-founder and CEO/CTO said: “We build the tools that businesses need to achieve full digital transformation and we are excited to be welcoming some highly strategic global investors as we scale our Open Finance-asa- Service operations.

The opportunities to collaborate and grow together are significant and we are now in a strong position to continue to build and scale in the African, and global API space.” On his part, David Peterside, Okra co-founder and COO said: “The companies that will dominate the business landscape over the next decade are prioritizing a digital-first experience for their customers today — and will leverage data & personalization to win market share over time. We share the same vision on Open Finance in Africa and are excited to be working closely with the team at Susa. Having Accenture Ventures join us at Seed stage speaks volumes about our team’s ability to execute at a global scale.” Leading the round, San Francisco-based Susa Ventures is known as one of the premium seed stage funds in Silicon Valley with notable early investments including Robinhood, Flexport, Andela and Fast. Susa is also known for co-investing with top tier firms like Peter Theil’s Founders Fund, Index Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, GV (Google Ventures), General Catalyst, Andreessen Horowitz, & Accel Partners. Susa’s General Partners include Chad Byers, who is the son of Brook Byers, a founding member of Kleiner Perkins; Leo Polovets, ex-LinkedIn and Google engineer; and Seth Berman, who was previously the VP of marketing at luxury good company Richemont (CFR:VX) — owners of Cartier, Montblanc, Piaget, etc.

Seth Berman, General Partner at Susa added: “We’re thrilled to partner with Okra as they enable developers across the African continent to transform digital financial services. We’re blown away by the quality of Okra’s team, pace of development, and the excitement from the customers building on their API.” Omobola Johnson, Senior Partner at TLcom Capital and Former Minister of ICT in Nigeria noted: “We have consistently been impressed with Fara’s technical depth and expertise, which when combined with the entrepreneurial acumen she and David bring to the company leaves us confident that they are building Africa’s most stable and robust API infrastructure. TLcom is delighted to continue partnering with Okra.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Nigerian seaports to operate 24 hours

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

•Embraces intermodal transportation   Heads of maritime agencies in Nigeria have agreed to work on modalities for a quick commencement of 24 hours operation at the ports. Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, has said.   He dropped this hint briefing the media after the second edition of […]
Business

Analysts: Rising energy costs, currency pressures’ll worsen inflation

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

As reactions continue to trail the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) last Monday, analysts at CardinalStone Research have predicted that the index could climb higher in the remaining months of the year due to rising energy costs and the impact of existing currency pressures. The NBS […]
Business

NIPC: Investments in Nigeria’s economy drop by 44%

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

…records $16.74bn in 12 months Nigeria’s economy recorded a sharp drop in investments in 2020 as investors’ commitments declined by 44 per cent when compared with 2019. According to the investment announcements captured by the Nigeria Investment Promotion Council (NIPC), the economy attracted $16.74 billion throughout last year, a decline from $29.91 billion recorded in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica