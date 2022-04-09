News

Nigerian firm achieves 84% local content crew capacity in all vessels

NLNG Ship Management Limited (NSML), a subsidiary of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas NLNG Limited has achieved 84.6per cent indigenous crew capacity for all NLNG vessels. Also, the company has achieved Ecoport Port Environmental Review System (PERS) certification for the terminal, being the first to be so certified in the entire Sub-Saharan Africa. The Fleet Manager of NSML, Hambali Yusuf, who spoke at the annual conference organised by the Shipping Correspondents Association of Nigeria SCAN in Lagos, explained that the company was targeting 100 per cent indigenous crew capacity for all the company’s fleet, adding that everything was being done to achieve that not too long from now. He disclosed that the company had over the time trained more than 150 Nigerian cadets on board its vessels, while over 200 cadets were being trained on the company’s vessels, noting that the company had made it a policy to train as many Nigerian cadets as possible. He noted: “Every year, we receive scores of applications from Nigerian cadets seeking to be trained on board our vessels. It is not everyone that applies that we engage and so we usually do a lot of screening to get what we want.

In training these cadets, we are conscious of the fact that the cadet you train today could be your officer tomorrow. We are also training many other Nigerians in many ship building and ship repair yards across the world, so for us, there is no end to building indigenous capacity.”

 

