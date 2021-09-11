News

Nigerian firm acquires Ghana's leading mobility startups

Plentywaka has changed its name to Treepz and acquired Stabus, one of Ghana’s leading mobility startups.With the acquisition, the company explained that it would solely focus on expanding across Africa and harnessing the exciting opportunities on the continent.

According to its Marketing Manager, Media and Communications, Uzo Akumah, the name change had presented an opportunity to align the company name with its Pan-African expansion plan in order to build the largest shared mobility platform across Africa. “After recently securing N600million ($1.2million) in seed funding and acquiring Stabus, one of Ghana’s leading mobility startups, As part of the name change, Treepz has released a new company logo,’’ he said, adding that: ‘‘Its core service offerings will remain the same but with new names; Daily Treepz, Travel Treepz, and Corporate Treepz. Its existing mission statement and “black & yellow” brand colours will also be retained for marketing and branding purposes.” Speaking on the rebranding, the Chief Executive Officer of Treepz Inc., Onyeka Akumah, said that the name change was a result of indepth discussions it had with the company’s stakeholders, partners and staff.

