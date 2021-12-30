Business

Nigerian firm set to produce fibre optic cables

The arrangement by the management of Coleman Wires and Cables to begin the manufacturing of fibre optic cables in the country from January 2022 is expected to leapfrog Nigetia to 5th position in Africa.

 

The company also stated that Nigeria would begin the manufacturing of marine cables, being the fist time in Nigeria’s history to produce a 100 per cent topside for FPSO in shipping, oil and gas sectors. Indeed, the production of the fibre optic cables in Nigeria, which is meant to serve telecommunication, oil and gas and some other sectors, is expected to contribute immensely to Nigeria’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

 

Managing Director of Coleman Wires and Cables, Mr. George Onafowokan, who disclosed this to New Telegraph, said that the company’s investment in these two new cable production – fibre optic and marine cables – was huge, stating that the marine cables production alone was a $28 million investment.

 

According to him, it is a game changer for Nigeria’s economy in all ramifications that an indigenous company, wholly 100 per cent Nigeria, is  venturing, for the first time, into the production of fibre optic cables in-country.

 

He noted that the coming on stream of the fibre optic cables production would raise the hope of Nigeria and West Africa’s demands for reliable cables in the telecommunication, oil and gas and some other sectors. When asked about the economic value of this to the country’s GDP, Onafowokan said: “It will make Nigeria to be the 5th in the production of cables in Africa.

 

“The key impact of this is that we will meet up with the local supply and demand of fibre optic cables and the large capacity that we are putting in place on the phase one will help us to produce up to 150,000 to 200,000 kilometres of fibre optic cables of different sizes and that, to us, is a game changer for the country. “The drive for data communication in the country would improve greatly because, until now, we were importing the cables.

 

“This is what Coleman is known for – making it possible to have expertise in the country and we have been able to show that we are capable and irrespective of the problems in the country, a lot of things can still be done.

 

“That has been our drive and it is a blessing in disguise for Nigeria and we can look for a way to solve the problem of data expansion with the introduction of 5G.”

 

While speaking further on the marine cable production, Onafowokan said: “Going forward, from today, now in next next few days in 2022, we will be moving to marine cables manufacturing, which will make Coleman the second in Africa in marine cables.

 

“That will be for the first time in our history to be able to produce a 100 per cent topside of any FPSO. “So, we can do Nigerian market, we can do exports. And that is another game changer and the production is available in-country in Sagamu. It’s a $28 million investment that is coming on stream.”

 

