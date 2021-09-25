Nigerian firms embrace short- term capital as NSE remains unattractive

…Dangote Cement, Access Bank, Fidelity, others raise N959bn

More companies in Nigeria especially the big ones are developing creative ways to raise capital to further grow their business as the nation’s stock market where cheap and longterm debt could be raised has remained unattractive to investors. Rather than approach the stock market where funds could be raised through Public Offer and Rights Issue, even companies whose shares are listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) now seek solace in short-term funding instruments which come at a premium. Preceding the bubble burst in 2008, the stock market was a haven for companies and sub-nationals, where they raised capital for developmental purposes. A recent check by Saturday Telegraph shows that top firms like Dangote Cement, Access Bank, Fidelity and two others have raised about N959billion from the fixed income market and other sources in recent times.

Access Bank

Most recently, Access Bank, arguably Nigeria’s leading commercial bank, in a move to maintain its aggressive business growth strategy, launched a $500million senior unsecured Eurobond as part of its medium- term programme. Access Bank said what it intends to use the proceeds for; the lender revealed that the net proceeds of the Eurobond will be used to provide medium term funding in a bid to enhance its capacity and support its general banking purposes. Commenting on the deal, Group Managing Director of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe, said money will be deployed to help the bank achieve its dream of becoming the world’s most respected African Bank and Africa’s gateway to the world. “At Access Bank we remain committed to our vision to become the World’s Most Respected African Bank and Africa’s Gateway to the World. The success of our US$500 million Senior Unsecured Eurobond is yet another stride towards the realisation of that vision and underscores our investors’ confidence in the Access Bank story. We are pleased with the diversity of the order book and the success of this issuance further strengthens our resolve to deliver on our strategic objectives,’’ he said. According to a notice signed by the company’s secretary, Sunday Ekwochi, and made available on the website of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the transaction recorded a massive interest from top quality investors globally, including the United States, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, anchored by a number of large tickets. “The offering achieved the lowest (outstanding) Nigerian bank Eurobond coupon, supported by an over 3x oversubscribed orderbook of over $1.6 billion, which represents the largest orderbook ever for a Nigerian bank Eurobond transaction. The bond which will mature on the 21st of September, 2026, was issued with a yield and coupon of 6.125%, with interest payable semi-annually in arrears. The coupon of 6.125% is another first in the corporate Eurobond issuance space,” Access Bank disclosed. Interestingly, the bond is already trading at a premium from issue levels with bids around 5.89% levels whilst offers are around 5.78% as the unmet demand from the auction filtered into the secondary market. (101/101.50 indicative price) With the restrictive FX policy stance of the CBN, the lender hopes to optimize this offering to refinance its debt.

Dangote Cement

Dangote Cement Plc, Africa’s largest cement producer, in August announced establishing a new N150 billion commercial paper programme. Separately, the company also raised N300billion through a multi-instrument issuance Bond, raising total capital to N450billion. The purpose for the money according to Dangote Cement was to broaden its funding sources. It explained that the commercial paper will be used specifically for working capital and general corporate purposes. Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Cement Plc, Michel Puchercos, said: “The establishment of a new N150 billion Commercial Paper confirms Dangote Cement Plc’s ambition to maintain its long and successful track record of accessing the Nigerian debt capital market. Dangote Cement has issued an aggregate of N450 billion in commercial papers since 2018. I want to thank our stakeholders and investors who contributed to the success of all the previous issuances of the commercial paper programme. We look forward to the same warm reception as we engage with fixed income investors under this new programme. Thank you again for your continued trust in Dangote Cement.”

Jaiz Bank

To support small and medium scale enterprises in Nigeria, Jaiz Bank, first Islamic Bank in Nigeria, secured the sum of $25 million Shariah-compliant line of financing (LOF) from Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) the private sector arm of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB). Before this recent LOF, the Jaiz Bank Group noted that it got $10million from the same source to help it lend to small businesses without interest. Managing Director (MD) of Jaiz Bank, Hassan Usman, said in a statement that the bank would use the fund to support Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria, including those adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to him, “The contract details indicate that out of the total sum of US$25 million provided, US$10 million is allocated under the ICD’s US$ 250 million COVID-19 support package to help the private sector affected by the pandemic by leveraging on the expertise of the banking system of its member countries. “ICD’s line of financing facility will help to expand Jaiz Bank’s customer base by the provision of Shariah- compliant financing in response to a growing demand for Islamic finance to support, among others, COVID-19 affected projects and industries,” he added. Jaiz Bank is expected to enjoy easy access to fund from ICD as Chief Executive Officer of ICD, Ayman Sejiny, said: “Continuous cooperation between ICD and Jaiz Bank, the pioneer in Islamic banking in Nigeria, will result in easier access by SMEs to Shariah-compliant financing that will meet their funding needs, as well as assist in keeping businesses open and preserving jobs, which is in line with ICD’s commitments to help the Nigerian economy to overcome the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and strengthen financial inclusion.”

Fidelity Bank

Fidelity Bank Plc has participated in at least two different capital raise programmes to enhance its business in recent times. The bank issued a $400m euro bond and more recently, the issuance of a 10-year N41.2 billion local corporate bond, which it claims was the largest corporate bond ever issued by a Nigerian bank. These bonds are currently listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange, allowing bond investors to trade on the securities.

Airtel

On its part, telco giant, Airtel sought a buy-in for its mobile money business attracting $200million investment from Qatar Holding LLC, an affiliate of the Qatar Investment Authority. According to Airtel, the proceeds from the transaction will be used to reduce Group debt and invest in network and sales infrastructure in the respective operating countries. Airtel Africa’s mobile money business was valued at $2.65 billion on a cash and debt free basis. According to the company, QIA will hold a minority stake in AMC BV upon completion of the transaction (alongside other minority investors), with Airtel Africa continuing to hold the majority stake.

