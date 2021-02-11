Business

Nigerian firms team up to end technology importation

…promise job creation

Two indigenous Nigerian firms, Rock Results Group, a leading construction, and civil engineering conglomerate, and NUGI Technologies Limited, an ICT solutions giant, have entered into a partnership aimed at developing technology solutions that will meet the needs of all sectors of the economy.

Specifically, the firms at the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony held in Lagos, said they would be deploying technological solutions in the transportation, banking, agriculture, education, and utility sectors, with a view to ending technology importation, which is costing the country millions of dollars every year.

Speaking during the brief ceremony, the President/ CEO of Rock Results Group, Mr. Ifeanyi Okorie, said the two companies decided to go into the partnership for the advancement of information technology and innova-tions in Nigeria and Africa. According to him, Rock Results Group, which had created massive growth in the construction and oil and gas sectors, recently found a new vision in diversifying its investment portfolio into providing solutions in the ICT sector.

“Our partnership with NUGI Technologies is strategically pivoting our movement into the tech space in Africa. This partnership is strategic to both companies, the government, and soci-ety as a whole, as we seek to create a solution that will impact our community and the nation. Our ecosystem comes with the capacity of creating thousands of jobs beginning here in Nigeria in a few months. Our focus in this partnership is to create value for everyone and to use technology to make a positive impact in Africa and beyond,” he said. Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer of NUGI Technologies, Mr. Ugi Augustine Ugi, said the two companies had come together to bring technology back home and end the annual spending on technology importation. According to him, the partnership will be saving Nigeria millions of dollars annually as all the technological solutions being imported will be delivered within Nigeria. Speaking on the company’s solutions that attracted the partner, Augustine said NUGI Technologies had been operating for five years and has been impacting the economy positively.

According to him,the company’s solutions are being deployed in hospitals, schools, and government institutions to block revenue leakages. Citing an example of how the company has been using technological solutions to help institutions, Ugi said the Cross River State University of Technology (CRUTECH) was one of the institutions that have benefited from the company’s expertise.

“The school was always going on strike due to lack of payment of salaries. And we told them, don’t pay us for one year, let us work. We deployed our solution and we helped the school generate enough revenue within a year such that there was no strike again. Between 2017 and 2018, we generated N5 billion for the school. The statistics are there,” he said. On the partnership, Ugi said: “since both companies are experienced at what we do, our coming together strategic because Rock Results has been in business for more years than NUGI Technologies. When you bring experience and expertise together, you get the best result, which is what we are doing.” Ugi said the partnership is beyond Nigeria as it is targeted at ensuring that made in Nigeria technology products are used across Africa and globally.

