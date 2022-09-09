News

Nigerian flags to fly half-mast for Queen Elizabeth

The Federal Government has directed that flags in the country and Nigerian Missions abroad be flown at half-mast.

This, according to the government, was to mourn the passage of Queen Elizabeth II who died on Thursday.

Also, the FG would sign a condolence register on Saturday at the residence of the British High Commissioner in Abuja.

In a statement signed by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, Friday night, it was said that the Nigerian flags should fly at half-mast between September 11 and 12, 2022.

It partly read: “In honour of Queen Elizabeth II, the Sovereign of the United Kingdom, Chairman of the Commonwealth and an eminent global personality; whose passage to eternity was announced yesterday, the Ministry of Interior of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, declares that all flags in Nigeria and our missions abroad be flown at half-mast on Sunday September 11,
2022 and Monday September 12, 2022.

“We commiserate with the government and people of the UK and all the affected people of the Commonwealth and the world.”

In a separate statement by the Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of Nigeria, Willie Bassey said the condolence register would be signed tomorrow at the residence of the British High Commissioner in Abuja.

It read: “Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the FG will sign a condolence register tomorrow, Saturday, September 10, at the residence of the British High Commissioner in Abuja.”

 

