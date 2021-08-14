News

Nigerian food delivery driver shot dead on duty in US

A Nigerian family in Maryland, United States has been thrown into mourning after 48-year-old Noel Njoku, husband and father of four was shot dead while doing food delivery in the Mitchellville area of the city overnight.

He was shot multiple times inside his vehicle, Prince George’s County Police said, indicating a search for a suspect(s) in connection with the murder

Njoku was a happy, peace-loving person, who moved to the U.S. from Nigeria decades ago and recently started working for DoorDash.

The victim’s wife and brother wept and pleaded for answers hours after his death.

“Please, anybody who has any information, please, please, please — anybody who has any information should come and help us out, please,” Chidi Njoku, the victim’s brother, said fighting back tears.

“I want to know who killed my husband,” the wife said.

After her husband failed to answer her calls, she went from hospital to hospital looking for him and finally, an officer at University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center broke the news.

Njoku was the father of a 15-year-old daughter, 13-year-old daughter and 11-year-old twin boys.

Njoku was found suffering from gunshot wounds at about 12:20 a.m. in a car in the 3700 block of Lottsford Vista Road, police said.

“The preliminary investigation revealed Njoku was delivering food to a home in the area when he was shot,” police said in a statement.

Njoku was taken to a hospital, where he died.

“Detectives are currently right now at the scene, collecting evidence, speaking to witnesses, trying to piece everything together,” Pfc. Antonia Washington said.

Njoku’s brother begged someone to contact police.

“Please let the person come forward and know the kind of hurt he has put on this family,” he said.

DoorDash released this statement: “We are deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence and our hearts go out to the Dasher’s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time. The safety of our community is paramount and we immediately reached out to law enforcement to offer our assistance in any way we can. We are actively working to get in touch with this Dasher’s family to extend our full support.”

Other delivery drivers have been attacked in the D.C. area in recent years.

In 2019, DoorDash driver Yusuf Ozgur was shot and killed at a Denny’s restaurant in Manassas, Virginia, after he unknowingly held the door for robbery suspects as they fled, police said.

This spring, two teen girls carjacked Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar near Nationals Park. He died after his car flipped.

